Save Our Neighborhood Schools Meeting March 16

Preserve Lakewood Schools is hosting a community information meeting on Sunday, March 16, from 5 -6 pm at Lakewood Public Library in the multi-purpose room. This meeting is open to all: parents from all schools, residents, business owners, etc. Learn the basics about the school district’s Elementary School Task Force planning process, ask questions, and learn how you can get involved. Come join us!

Preserve Lakewood. Save our Neighborhood Schools is a dedicated community project in Lakewood, Ohio, committed to preventing the closure/repurposing of elementary schools by the Lakewood City School District. Find more information at: https://www.preservelakewoodschools.org