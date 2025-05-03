President's Page: Celebrating Mary Warren's 95th Birthday

Dear Neighbors,

On Tuesday, March 4th longtime Lakewood resident, lifelong volunteer, activist, all-around upstanding citizen Mary Warren celebrated her 95th birthday! As a fitting way to kick off Women’s History Month, at Monday’s Council meeting, Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindy Strebig and I introduced Resolution 2025-07 which commemorates Mary Warren's 95th Birthday and her work with the League of Women Voters and the community. We were honored to be joined by many of Mary's family and friends. Mary was unable to attend as she is recovering from surgery.

Mary Warren was born March 4th 1930 in St. Paul Minnesota. While in Minnesota she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work, a remarkable feat in a time when women were definitely in the minority on college campuses. With her education, Mary was able to enjoy a 20-year career as a counselor, and later, after earning a Master’s Degree at the age of 63, became a licensed professional clinical counselor helping children and families.

She met born-and-raised Lakewoodite Joe Warren in a chance encounter at Yellowstone National Park, and after their love grew into marriage, Mary & Joe Warren began making their home on Blossom Park Ave in 1952. While also raising their children, Ms. Warren immersed herself in Lakewood civic and religious life, taking on volunteer roles with the PTA, St. Malachi Catholic Church, and the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland where she served as one of the Chapter’s most engaged, active, and long-standing members for over 60 years, and served as its president for multiple terms during that time.

With the League of Women Voters, Mary Warren has registered thousands of voters, including highschool students through numerous voter drives at Lakewood High School. At Monday’s meeting Councilwoman Strebig shared that at one such drive, in the time it took her to persuade one student to register, Mary had already registered eight! In appreciation for her many civic pursuits and her work over the years, Ms. Warren was recognized by the League of Women Voters(LWV) in 2021 with an annual scholarship named in her honor. The scholarship is awarded to select Lakewood High School seniors who follow in her footsteps and demonstrate a high level of community engagement.

Mary’s active participation in Lakewood’s civic and governmental affairs over many decades provides another example of the long tradition of confident and vocal female leaders influencing public policy in Lakewood. At Monday’s Council meeting, former councilwoman and active LWV member Pam Smith shared how it was Mary Warren who first educated fellow members about the remarkable fact that women in Lakewood claimed their right to vote three years before the passage of the 19th Amendment. In 1917, the seven men on Lakewood’s City Council placed the issue of suffrage on Lakewood’s ballot, where it passed by more than 70%, enabling Lakewood women to vote in school and local issues. Mary’s stewardship of this important history led to the historical marker now placed outside the Women’s Pavilion in Lakewood Park.

Mrs. Smith also shared that when the Lakewood LWV Chapter celebrated their 100th anniversary, Mary dressed as Lakewood suffragette extraordinaire Bernice Pyke. Born in 1880, Bernice Pyke led the women's suffrage movement in Lakewood and Cuyahoga County, becoming the first woman ever elected to a national political convention, the first woman to serve in a Cleveland mayor’s cabinet, the first woman to run for mayor of Lakewood, and in 1934 President Franklin Roosevelt appointed her collector of customs for the Cleveland district. The work of Mary Warren and her fellow LWV members helped remind our community of this groundbreaking woman, and in 2020, the City of Lakewood dedicated Bernie Pyke Park in her honor.

Earlier this year, Lakewood City Council became majority female for the first time in our City’s long history, a history kept alive and a democracy activated by the remarkable Mary Warren and all of those whom she has inspired. As we celebrate her 95th birthday, let us all uphold her example of life-long learning, civic engagement, fidelity to our values, and dedication to family and community.

Happy Birthday Mary Warren, and thank you.