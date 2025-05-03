Meet Me At Cove: James Williams, Redefining Maintenance

James has been with the City of Lakewood for 13 years, starting as a custodian and working his way up to Maintenance at Cove Community Center. Before that, he spent 10 years with Lakewood City Schools.

What James loves most about working at Cove is the positive atmosphere and the people. He thrives in environments filled with support and camaraderie, especially among staff, seniors, families, and the community. James is the go-to person for maintenance, custodial duties, and groundskeeping, ensuring everything runs smoothly each day. If something needs fixing, cleaning, or moving, James is the one to handle it. He’s also a team player, always ready to pitch in, particularly during busy times like the Fourth of July. After the fireworks, James works with a team through the night to clean up Lakewood Park and prepare it for the next day.

While James is always ready to lend a hand at Cove, he also shares his talents beyond work. In addition to his maintenance duties, he’s well-known for his cooking skills, especially his expertise on the grill. With a true passion for BBQ, he creates mouthwatering sauces, ranging from classic to sweet and spicy. He also brews world-class coffee that’s earned him quite a following among local coffee lovers. You can try to join his coffee club (if it ever becomes a thing) but be warned—you might need to wait in line!

In addition to his BBQ and coffee, James also makes a killer Pico de Gallo salsa, packed with fresh ingredients and a fiery mix of peppers. His secret recipe has earned him a reputation, with fans coming back for more—or scrambling for milk if they can’t handle the heat!

James’ talents don’t stop at cooking, he’s always been a handy person. When he was in 7th grade, he built a homemade security system for his science fair project. With help from his dad, he created a working system with a control box, receiver, keypad, and detectors. His project won the Science Fair’s Superior Award, and he was even interviewed by Fox 8 News!

Beyond his hands-on skills, James has some knowledge of multiple languages. He speaks Spanish, Mandarin, and a bit of Japanese, which helps him connect with people from different backgrounds and cultures.

When he's not maintaining Cove or cooking up a storm, James enjoys long rides on his 500cc scooter. He’s traveled to Toledo for chili hot dogs at Tony Paco’s, Amish Country, and even the islands—Kelley’s and Put-in-Bay. He loves the different perspective biking gives him, getting lost while still being aware of his surroundings.

James is a true asset to the City of Lakewood, not just for his hard work and dedication but also for the vibrant energy he brings to everything he does. Whether he's maintaining Cove, cooking up something delicious, or sharing his multilingual skills, James embodies the spirit of community. We're lucky to have him on the team!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.