Mayor's Corner: Lakewood Fire Department Focused on Risk Prevention and Promoting Health

The people of Lakewood benefit from the presence of a fantastic team of first responders in our fire department who stand ready to fight fires and provide emergency paramedic care at a moment’s notice. But Chief Ryan Fairbanks and his team at Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) are equally focused on ways to prevent and limit the risk of fires and crisis medical situations. With an array of creative and cutting-edge prevention programs targeted to help Lakewood residents at all stages of life, LFD is working daily to stop emergencies before they happen.

One great example is LFD’s Neighborhood Paramedic Program, which was launched in 2022 to help Lakewood’s most vulnerable prevent injuries and address medical issues before they escalate – to a 911 call, an ER visit, or even an extended hospital stay. The program focuses heavily on Lakewood’s senior citizen population. In just the past year alone, our Neighborhood Paramedic Oliver Harper has performed nearly 200 home assessments to identify trip-fall hazards and then partner with LakewoodAlive to remedy them. While performing the home assessments, Neighborhood Paramedic Harper also uses the opportunity to engage with that senior to assess their overall health and wellness and develop next steps to address any needs. This is just one aspect of the program, which uses everything from education and home safety work to large scale blood pressure clinics and overall well-being and prevention to make a difference for Lakewood.

On the other end of the age spectrum is our Car Seat Fit Stop Program, which is geared towards residents with young children who need help ensuring that their car seats are properly installed and meet all safety requirements. Our firefighter paramedics involved in the program each receive extensive additional training to provide the program. This low-cost, high benefit program has proven immensely popular with Lakewood residents since its relaunch in 2022, helping hundreds of families protect our communities youngest and most vulnerable members. Our firefighter paramedics also use these interactions as ways to inform families of LFD’s other prevention programs.

LFD also provides several invaluable trainings on key safety and prevention topics to many different audiences. For older children and teens, LFD participates in H2O’s Home Alone program (covering topics such as emergencies and basic first aid). With seniors at Lakewood High School, LFD offers the Senior Safety Symposium, which educates soon-to-be-graduates on fire and residential safety and risk prevention as they move out on their own or head off to college. LFD also offers community training for any resident interested in learning CPR or in Stop the Bleed, empowering learners to take action in emergencies until medical professionals can take over.

Our fire department is also proactive in seeking out grants and partnerships to make their efforts more impactful and provide value to residents. One great example is our partnership with the Red Cross to provide a steady supply of smoke detectors that LFD installs for Lakewood seniors. Our work with seniors is also immensely benefitted by LFD’s partnerships with our local health care providers, nonprofit service agencies, senior building owners, and of course our other city departments (e.g., Human Services, Building & Housing, and Police).

Through LFD’s innovative and determined prevention efforts, Lakewood residents are staying safer, facing fewer emergencies, and maintaining health in their homes. I encourage you to visit the Lakewood Fire Department website to see how these programs and initiatives might benefit you or someone you care about: lakewoodoh.gov/fire/.