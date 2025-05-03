LHS Academic Challenge Team On A Roll

The Lakewood High School Academic Challenge team has been on a roll lately. Some highlights from the team:



Team captain Shannon Katzenberger recently was selected to participate in the 2025 Individual Player National Championship Tournament, presented by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments organization. Shannon will head to Chicago in April to represent Lakewood and compete against other top quiz bowl participants from across the country!



Shannon was joined by team members Nicholas Graham, Mae Mohar and Domenico Sgambellone Feb. 15 to compete in the Solon Comet Clash Tournament, where they finished 10th of 20 teams.



Nicholas, Domenico and Alesseo Matera traveled to the News 5 Cleveland studios on Feb. 18 to tape the station's Nordson Academic Challenge show. You'll have to tune in on April 19 to see how the team fared against North Royalton and West Holmes.

Congratulations to all the AC team members and adviser Autumn Sabin for continuing to carry on the LHS Academic Challenge tradition of excellence!