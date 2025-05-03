Lakewood Tree Giveaway Program Returns This Spring

Calling Lakewood residents: We need your help in growing our city’s tree canopy. The Lakewood Tree Giveaway Program returns with 200 free trees available this spring, and YOU are eligible to receive a beautiful, native tree for planting at your home.

Online ordering goes live at 10 am on Thursday, April 3. In less than 10 minutes, you can reserve your tree (limit one per resident) by visiting arborday.org/lakewoodoh and selecting a shade or ornamental species that fits your yard (note: not for planting on treelawns). Each tree has a starting height of 4 to 5 feet, a size which allows for easy transport and planting while still making an immediate impact on your landscape.

The following species will be available as part of the Spring Tree Giveaway: Allegheny Serviceberry, Black Tupelo (Black Gum), Chinquapin Oak, Hornbeam, Pagoda Dogwood, Redbud, River Birch, and Sweetbay Magnolia.

A Tree Giveaway Pickup event will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 10 am to 1 pm at Bernice Pyke Park (1320 Belle Avenue in Downtown Lakewood), during which tree planting demonstrations will take place. Learn more by visiting lakewoodoh.gov/tree-advisory-and-education-board.

Trees are a vital part of our community, improving our quality of life in many ways. Trees clean our air and water, cool our environment, reduce flooding, lower energy costs, increase property values, and provide habitats for nature. Lakewood's legacy as a longtime 'Tree City USA' serves as a source of community pride, but we need your help to replenish our aging tree canopy.

The Lakewood Tree Giveaway Program takes place this spring while supplies last. All orders are subject to approval and must be at a Lakewood, Ohio address. Thank you for helping to grow our city's tree canopy!