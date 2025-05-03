Lakewood Parks Coalition to Host 'How to Start a Park Group' Workshop on March 27

Looking to get involved in your local community? Want to inspire a greater sense of connection, improve safety, and contribute to the vibrancy of your city?

It all starts in our neighborhood parks.

The Lakewood Parks Coalition is pleased to announce a free workshop "How to Start a Park Group" taking place Thursday, March 27 from 7 to 8:30pm at the Madison Branch of Lakewood Public Library, 13229 Madison Avenue.

Attendees will gain insights on:

Best practices for establishing a group

How to sustain community involvement

Resources for, and benefits of, park stewardship

Community members are encouraged to attend and ask questions.

The event will be moderated by Tim Dewald, Friends of Merl Bunts Park, and will feature a discussion and Q&A. Panelists include:

Missy Toms – Kauffman Park Friends

Kris Williams – Kauffman Park Friends

Matt Bixenstine – Friends of Madison Park

Kate Catanese – Friends of Impett Park

City parks are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, providing vital access to recreation and nature, improving physical and mental health, and offering community-building opportunities in a welcoming, inclusive environment. "Friends of" groups can play a variety of roles in city parks, like hosting community events, addressing park issues, and advocating for improvements.

How to Start a Park Group is a collaborative undertaking of Lakewood Parks Coalition, Kauffman Park Friends, Friends of Madison Park, Friends of Merl Bunts Park, and Friends of Impett Park. We hope to see you on the evening of March 27th!

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.