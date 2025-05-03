Lakewood Black Caucus Community Event - Telling Our Stories - Snack And Chat March 15th

You are invited to join us for a community gathering to learn how the plight of homelessness is being addressed by DNA RISING, a non-profit Black owned and operated organization seeking to house veterans and single mothers rising out of homelessness. DNA RISING provides safe, renovated bridge housing and they are an essential component to building a healthy and happy life which is the “Foundation of Home.”

LaToya Smith, one of three founding partners of DNA RISING and a Vice President at Fifth Third Bank, will speak at the March 15th gathering to tell her story of personal triumph as a young woman raised up in Cleveland’s inner city. She is a graduate of Shaw High School and Cleveland State University. Be inspired by her journey and her passion for bridging the gap in housing for veterans and single mothers.

In this casual, laid-back environment, attendees will also be encouraged to tell their own stories of overcoming life challenges or the stories of their ancestors and loved ones. Telling our stories is the bedrock of African American culture to help keep our foundation strong.

Come join us for light snacks, cookies, and sweet potato pie. Bring your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.

Lakewood Black Caucus is a Black grassroots organization dedicated to the mental health and well-being of our Black community, while also providing all citizens of Lakewood with stimulating educational programs for the betterment of our entire community.

Saturday, March 15th at 1:00 – 4:00 pm, at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH.

This event is FREE and OPEN to the public. For more information go to www.dnarising.net or phone or email shirley.nelson@live.com - phone 216-978-2626.

Rev. Shirley Nelson is the Lakewood Black Caucus President.