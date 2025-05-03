Hayes Second Graders Celebrate Ramadan

Two Hayes Elementary second graders in Ms. Perez's class shared a special presentation with their classmates about Ramadan, highlighting some of the traditions observed by their families during this important month for Muslims. They spoke about fasting, family gatherings, and acts of kindness that are part of the celebration. To help bring the traditions to life, Shahim's mother helped teach the class how to create their own lanterns — a beautiful decoration often used by Muslim families during Ramadan.

What a wonderful way to learn about holidays and celebrations that may be different from our own!