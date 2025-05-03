Empowering Our Community: Key Insights From Rep. Shontel Brown's Team

by Nancy Feighan

Last week, Erin and Amber from Rep. Shontel Brown’s team joined us at Cove Community Center to share valuable insights on federal benefits. They're committed to supporting our community every three months, so be sure to mark your calendars for May 28, August 20, and November 12. Together, we’re strengthening our community with knowledge and action!

Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood

Volume 21, Issue 5, Posted 12:43 PM, 03.05.2025