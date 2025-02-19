Valentineâ€™s Day Jazz Concert At Cove!

Wow, what an unforgettable morning! The talented instructors of Lakewood Music Academy came together to form the LMA Jazz Ensemble, and we were all in for a treat! From the moment they kicked off with "Mister Magic" by Grover Washington, Jr., to the smooth sounds of "Misty" and "The Way You Look Tonight," toes were tapping, and hearts were full.

A special shoutout to the incredible musicians:

Eric Fairfax (bandleader, saxophone & flute)

David Holmberg (piano)

Terrell Moss (drums)

Mason Juka (bass)

Fred Clark (guitar)

It wasn’t just the music that made this morning special. Rachelle Farren (GM, Lakewood Music Academy) and Salane Schultz (accordion & piano instructor) spread the love with flowers tied in musical notes for every audience member.

And when they played "Take the A-Train," everyone jumped up to dance! What a vibe!

K Callentine loved every minute of it. “I couldn’t wait to get here this morning! The music took me way back—years ago, bringing up memories, memories, memories. As a young girl, my older brothers played jazz in the living room while my sisters and I either danced in the kitchen or gathered around the dining room table putting together a puzzle. The music brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. Duke Ellington was their favorite!”

We were all treated to a Valentine’s Day concert full of love, passion, and incredible talent. Some of us are even thinking about taking lessons or booking these amazing musicians for our own events!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.