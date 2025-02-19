Upcoming Events

by Lisa Calfee

Presentation- Cleveland Civil Rights Trail 

Presented by Margaret Lann from the Cleveland Restoration Society 

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium 

Join Margaret Lann as she explores the local sites where history was made along the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail, a project of the Cleveland Restoration Society where she serves as the Director of Preservation Services. 

Besa Film- "A Shelter Among the Clouds" (2018)  

Presented by Dr. Christopher Kinley on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. 

Main Library Auditorium 

Join Dr. Kinley after the Albanian film and explore Albania- a small, beautiful and mountainous country in Europe- and celebrate its multi-religious people. 

Besa Film- "A Shelter Among the Clouds" (2018) Encore (screening only) 

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium 

Film- "Ruby Gentry" (1952)  

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (82 minutes) Main Library Auditorium 

Ruby (Jennifer Jones) is a poor Southern girl in a love triangle with Boake (Charlon Heston) and Jim (Karl Malden) that leads to disastrous revenge. 

Knit & Lit Book Club- "The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Dare 

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium 

Book For Murder Book Club- "The Way it is Now" by Garry Disher 

Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Room 

Volume 21, Issue 4, Posted 4:59 PM, 02.19.2025