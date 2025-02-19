Senior Cat Seeking Forever Home!

Meet Sammy! Unfortunately, this senior cat's owner recently passed away and he's now looking for a new forever home.

Sammy is a lovable 12-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He thrives on affection and loves a good back scratch. Sammy's the perfect little lap cat and enjoys a good cuddle. This little guy does require a specific diet of gastrointestinal cat food due to some previous health concerns, so CCLAS will provide a case of Hill's Prescription Diet food to his future adopter. Sammy is such a joy and would bring so much happiness to a home!