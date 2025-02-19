Residents Launch Petition Drive To Stop Build Of Shared-Use Path On Bunts

Residents on Bunts Road have launched a petition drive to stop the creation of a shared-used path on Bunts. The path is currently included in the Bunts Road Rehabilitation plan that will begin in 2026.

A shared-use path, also known as multi-modal or multi-use, is intended to be used by all people. Those on bicycles, skateboards, motorized bicycles, scooters, etc. will need to share this path with people of all ages walking pets, pushing strollers, running, or using mobility assistance devices such as walkers, canes and wheelchairs.

Why You Should Care

The path will create a dangerous situation for all who use Bunts. Bicyclists tend to travel very fast when using them and studies show there is a high rate of collisions between vehicles and bicycles where these paths are located.

This path is an unnecessary use of taxpayer funds. The city’s traffic studies revealed that bicycle traffic on Bunts currently only accounts for between 0.2% and 0.3% of all traffic on Bunts, depending on the intersection surveyed. Why attract more?

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s guidelines on multi-modal paths notes; “Paths can function along highways for short sections, or for longer sections where there are few street and/or driveway crossings.”

The west side of Bunts has 116 driveways, entrances to businesses or streets to cross, so bicycles pass in front of traffic every few seconds. This puts all involved at risk.

Further, a January 2025 report by the Ohio Department of Transportation notes: “Path widths less than 11 ft. in width do not provide space for people to travel side-by-side and be passed by other users approaching from the opposite direction without increasing the potential for conflicts.”

How You Can Help

Sign the petition to stop the creation of a shared-use/multi-use/multi-modal path on Bunts.

Speak at City Council and Planning Commission or submit your written comments for the public record.

Share the petition. All are welcome to sign – homeowners, renters, business owners, children.

The rest of the plan to enhance the street and street parking, and improve crosswalks and lighting are well done, and the city must replace aging sewer lines.

City officials have told concerned Bunts residents that they are including the path simply because they’re rebuilding Bunts. Let them know that’s not a good enough reason to create a dangerous and crowded situation.

Links from our research:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590198220300051

https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/public-record-requests/