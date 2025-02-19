Rangers Win Cleveland West Conference Title

History was made tonight in the East Gym. With a great team effort the Lakewood Ranger Boys earned the first ever Cleveland West Conference Title with a hard fought 61-52 win over Rocky River. Senior guard Lucas Seguine, the clear choice for Conference Player of the Year, scored 15 points, dished out 6 assists, and added 4 steals and 5 rebounds in what has become a typical all-around, high level game for him. Sophomore Riley Verderber led all scorers with 17 points, dominating inside against a very physical Pirate squad. There was no backing down in Riley and the Rangers.



Riley and Lucas were stellar, but it took much more to defeat the second place River team that was looking to avenge an earlier lopsided loss at their place. When the Rangers needed a rebound or a basket to break the Pirate momentum, it was senior Luke Bonvisutto (holding the trophy) who came through with 12 points and one of his best games in the Purple and Gold. Senior Luke Vannucci--the leading 3-point shooter in Lakewood history-- scored all 7 of his points in the second half, helping the Rangers extend what had been a mere 2 point halftime lead. Brady Long scored five, but his hustle plays led to many opportunities for teammates. Nathan Bruwer scored three and was a bothersome defense presence. Though they did not score, Aidan Smith and Mo Abuzahriyeh rebounded and played with energy.



The Rangers are 11-1 in the CWC and 14-4 overall. It was fitting that they defeated the rival Pirates, always a tough opponent, at home in front of our enthusiastic student section, the Pep Band, Cheer Squad and other Ranger loyalists. Congratulations to Coach Cammock, his staff, and the entire team--they are now enshrined in Lakewood Basketball History--a richly earned status. The Lakewood Ranger are, and have always been, one team, from one town, that plays hard from tip to final buzzer. Long Live Lakewood.