Preserve Lakewood School Members Address School Board

Members of the Preserve Lakewood Schools group attended the Lakewood City School Board meeting on February 3rd. Four individuals spoke during the public comment period, presenting a unified request for the board to halt the Elementary Task Force Planning and shift focus to the 2026 Operating Levy issue. Each speaker had 3 minutes to address the board and shared their concerns.

Caity Solomon raised concerns about how the timing of the planning process has damaged trust in its outcome. She pointed out that the task force was formed after an outside consultant proposed seven scenarios, community surveys followed community conversations, and the decision to rule out the four corner schools as potential closures or repurposed schools led to disengagement from parents at those schools. Solomon also asked for information on when the traffic study would be available, when data on walkers vs. drivers would be collected, and where input from urban planning experts was. She ended by urging the board to pause the planning and focus on the upcoming levy.

Kelly Moyer also asked for a halt to the process until more data is gathered, emphasizing the need to harness the creativity of Lakewood residents to collaborate. Moyer explained that families move to Lakewood for its walkable schools, but the proposed scenarios would place the majority of students outside the ideal 0.87-mile walking range, which could increase traffic congestion as more parents would need to drive. Moyer pointed out the potential long-term negative effects on students, including social and emotional issues, lower test scores, higher absenteeism, and reduced graduation rates. She suggested using the available time wisely to implement changes that would have the least impact on students.

Dan Kirk expressed concern that the district's recent survey included biased questions, which could lead to inaccurate results that do not truly reflect parents' views. Agreeing with the Superintendent’s comment that “nothing is on fire,” Kirk asked for the process to be paused, arguing that the district had the luxury of time and should prioritize passing the operating levy. He suggested a partnership between the city, school district, and community to work together to maintain and promote the schools that make Lakewood the country’s most walkable district.

Katie Rustad questioned the necessity of a centralized PK program, suggesting that the district’s focus on it may be misguided. She proposed alternative ways to grow the PK program without closing a school. Rustad noted that the cost savings from closing or repurposing a school would not outweigh the disruptions caused, especially given her own long history as a Lakewood alumna. Closing a school, she argued, would undermine the core of what makes Lakewood such a great place to live, and instead, the community should celebrate its neighborhood schools.

Interestingly, the fifth public speaker admitted to not being affiliated with Preserve Lakewood Schools, yet asked the school board, “Would you be willing to engage formal representatives of the Save Our Schools group to be involved in the remaining task force assessment process. I see them as a value. They can really understand the other perspective.”

