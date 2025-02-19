Meet Us At Cove: Chuck And Terri Postel, Volunteers Extraordinaire

Chuck and Terri Postel, longtime Lakewood residents, have been dedicated volunteers for many years, quietly changing lives in their community. Their journey with Cove began in 2021 after they saw a post from the Division of Aging seeking help to deliver meals to seniors during the pandemic. What started as a simple act of kindness has grown into a meaningful commitment, deepening their connection to the community and further solidifying their role as pillars of support at Cove.

A Small World, Full of Big Stories

Chuck and Terri’s work goes beyond delivering meals; it’s about building connections. Many of the seniors they serve have fascinating stories to share, some having spent their entire lives in Lakewood, raising families and witnessing events that shaped the community. For Chuck, it was especially meaningful to reconnect with a man who had been his boss during high school, decades ago. Their reunion wasn’t just about delivering food; it was about rekindling a friendship and reminiscing about old times, especially sports. Chuck made sure this gentleman was the last stop on his route so they could spend more time catching up.

More Than Meals: A Community Bond

Chuck and Terri’s involvement with Cove Community Center goes beyond meal delivery. They’ve embraced its programs, including the À La Cart cooking demos, and Terri even worked as a sous chef at a Senior Chefs event. For them, Cove is a hub for growth and connection. They encourage others to explore the center’s offerings, from programs for little ones to activities for seniors.

Last year, they joined Cove’s daytime bocce league and had so much fun they can’t wait to sign up again. They’d join the Wednesday night league too if they weren’t already busy with rowing. Their enthusiasm is contagious, and it doesn’t stop with them. A friend who relocated from Georgia to Lakewood last year jumped right into the bocce scene at Cove, becoming a key player on their team and even stepping in as a substitute for others.

Volunteering: A Family Tradition and Its Benefits

The Postel family has a strong tradition of giving back. They volunteer with groups like LakewoodAlive, Bishop Cosgrove Center, the Cleveland Rowing Foundation, and Western Reserve Rowing Association. For Chuck and Terri, volunteering is more than a duty; it’s a way of life. When you help deliver meals at Cove, you’re not just delivering food; you’re making connections, forming friendships, and supporting your neighbors. It also helps you understand the struggles some people face. Volunteering isn’t just about giving, it’s about what you gain, too.

In addition to their work at Cove, Chuck and Terri also dedicate their time to other volunteer efforts. Terri has been a proud, active member of 100 Women Who Care Cleveland since its inception fourteen years ago. Recently, Chuck and a former co-worker hosted the inaugural meeting of 100+ Men Who Care - Cleveland Metro, after months of planning and recruiting members. These are just a few examples of the many ways Chuck and Terri continue to make a difference in their community.

A Humbling Experience

Chuck sums it up best: “You don’t need to look far to find people who need help. They might be right next door or down the street.” These experiences have deepened their commitment to serving others.

A Call to Action: Why Don’t You?

Chuck and Terri live by one simple motto: “If you can, why don’t you?” They encourage others to volunteer—not only for the good it does others but for the personal rewards it brings.

Volunteering at Cove: The Benefits

Volunteering at Cove isn’t just about delivering meals; it’s about connecting with your community and understanding the challenges others face. If you're thinking about volunteering, Chuck and Terri would ask, “Why don’t ya?” Don’t wait to make a difference—get in touch today to see how you can help at Cove. The community needs you, and you might find that giving back brings more than you expect.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Division of Aging at Cove, please contact Barry Wemyss at 216-529-5005.