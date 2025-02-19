LakewoodAlive To Honor Community Leaders With Awards At Upcoming Loving Lakewood: Tuned In For Community

LakewoodAlive is excited to announce Jim “JP” Ptacek as the 2025 Founders Award recipient, and fellow community members Michael Daso, Christina McCallum, Ami Rizek, and Maureen Koopman, as the 2025 Community Leader Award honorees to be recognized during Loving Lakewood: Tuned In For Community, sponsored by Cleveland Property Management, on Saturday, February 22.

Each member of this honoree group has made a long-lasting impact on Lakewood as a community and/or LakewoodAlive. The Founders Award--recognizing one special honoree annually--celebrates an individual who exemplifies the vision of LakewoodAlive’s founding members to foster and sustain vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods. Represented by dedicated Lakewoodites, Community Leader Awardees are members of our community who are avid volunteers and champions of progress who deserve to be recognized.

Jim "JP" Ptacek is the principal/owner of Larsen Architects in Lakewood, Ohio. He’s worked in Lakewood since starting as an intern over 30 years ago and has been a proud Lakewoodite for nearly 20 years. “JP” (as most people know him) has been committed to local projects that help create community. He is a respected member of the architectural community and a valued contributor to the fabric of Lakewood. Having previously served on our Board of Directors, his is still a frequent LakewoodAlive volunteer.

Michael Daso is a financial planner who works primarily with professionals, small business owners and retirees. He lives in Lakewood and enjoys giving back to his community through volunteering. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, previously served on the Board of LakewoodAlive and was Chair of the Board at both the Lakewood Historical Society and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. He is also currently chair of the Endowment Committee at his church (Lakewood Congregational Church), and last year raised money for LakewoodAlive while walking every street in Lakewood from A to Z.

Christina McCallum is a life-long West Sider and 30+ year Lakewood resident. Most of her career has been spent in the nonprofit/public sectors, including Cleveland cultural and healthcare organizations, Lakewood City Schools, and Lakewood Municipal Court. A self-proclaimed "chronic volunteer", she serves on the Board of Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation, is the lead volunteer for LakewoodAlive’s Blossoms program, and an occasional helper for the Collective Arts Network.

Ami Rizek grew up in Lakewood, where she practically lived among the bookshelves of Madison and Lakewood Libraries, immersing herself in stories that helped shape her. Ami is the proud owner of Doki Doki Kawaii Shop, a charming anime store that reflects her passions, offering a welcoming and inclusive space where fans can connect, share, and celebrate their love for Japanese pop culture. Doki Doki is part of the Bunts to Birdtown Business District, one of Lakewood's small business associations that promotes a thriving small business culture, and Ami is a key player as a Bunts to Birdtown member.

Maureen Koopman is an interior designer who turned serial entrepreneur and proud Lakewood resident. In 2016, she founded Home for the Holidays, a seasonal pop-up that brings together Cleveland’s artists, makers & small batch foodies. Its success led her to open The Parlour in 2020, The Lounge in 2023, and Biographie in 2024—all boutique event venues designed to bring people together through meaningful gatherings. She is passionate about creating spaces that inspire connection, celebrate creativity, and support local businesses. She is currently serving on our Board of Directors and is active on multiple LakewoodAlive committees.

Join us at Loving Lakewood: Tuned In For Community, sponsored by Cleveland Property Management, to celebrate these amazing members of our vibrant community! Loving Lakewood is LakewoodAlive’s annual fundraising gala, and takes place Saturday, February 22 at Lakewood Masonic Temple from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Visit our website LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood to purchase your tickets today!