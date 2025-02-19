Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Childrenâ€™s and Youth Services

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. No registration is required.

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. The focus is on early literacy skills. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night with quiet books, movement, fingerplays and songs. No registration is required.

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Learn About Albania Scavenger Hunt For Youth of All Ages

Discover many different aspects of everyday life in Albania by hunting for signs throughout the children's area of the Library. Enter your scavenger hunt sheet into a drawing to win a prize. The scavenger hunt will be ready for hunting at the Main Lakewood Public Library and the Madison branch of the Lakewood Public Library. No registration required.

February 1, 2025-March 31, 2025

Growing Red Poppies

For Students in Second through Eighth Grade.The red poppy is the unofficial national flower of Albania. (Papaver rhoeas). Red poppies symbolize resilience, remembrance, and the beauty of the natural landscape. Students will learn how to create red poppies and other beautiful flowers from various materials. No registration required.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 4:00-4:30pm in the Main Library Activity Room and Madison Branch Youth Program Room.

Make Your Own Qeleshe

For Students Second Grade through Eighth Grade. The Qeleshe, also known as the plis or qylaf, is a traditional white brimless felt cap that holds a special place in Albanian culture. This distinctive headwear is a symbol of national identity, heritage, and pride. Students will learn the history of the Qeleshe while constructing their own. No registration required.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 4:00-4:30pm in the Main Library Activity Room

Wednesday, March 5, 2024 from 4:00-4:30pm Madison Branch Youth Program Room