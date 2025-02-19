Haynes Nursery School Rebrands As Haynes Preschool, Embraces New Opportunities For Young Learners

Haynes Nursery School is excited to announce its rebrand to Haynes Preschool, marking an important evolution in its mission to provide a nurturing, child-centered early education experience. This transformation underscores the school’s commitment to continuing its role as a vital partner in the educational journey of young learners while embracing new opportunities for growth and development.

Haynes Nursery School, located in Lakewood Congregational Church at 1375 West Clifton Lakewood, OH 44107, was established in 1966 by Marjorie Haynes, LCC’s Sunday School Superintendent. It has long been a trusted institution in the community, offering a secular, play-based preschool program that emphasizes the physical, social, intellectual, and emotional growth of each child. With a refreshed name and an exciting new focus, the school remains dedicated to providing a positive introduction to each student’s academic career.

“We’ve rebranded as Haynes Preschool to reflect our strong commitment to early childhood education, while continuing to offer a nurturing environment that prioritizes the individual child’s needs,” said Shannon Lubas, Director of Haynes Preschool. “We view our role as both caregivers and educators, guiding children to explore, learn, and grow in a setting that fosters curiosity and creativity.”

Play-Based Learning and Parent Partnership: At Haynes Preschool, the curriculum is grounded in early childhood literacy, designed to engage children in meaningful and dynamic activities that promote cognitive and emotional development. Through a play-based approach, children learn foundational academic skills while also developing critical social abilities, preparing them for future educational success.

“Our goal is to partner with parents to ensure every child has a positive and enriching experience as they begin their academic careers,” Lubas added. “We believe that the best learning occurs when parents and teachers work together to support the child’s growth.”

Exciting Renovations: In addition to the rebranding, Haynes Preschool is benefitting from the church’s recent renovation of their social hall, which the school uses for gym classes. The updated space now offers an even more engaging and versatile environment for physical education activities, providing students with ample room to explore movement, coordination, and teamwork.

Registration for 2025-2026 Now Open: As part of the exciting changes at Haynes Preschool, registration for the 2025-2026 school year just opened! Families interested in learning more about the school or scheduling a tour are encouraged to reach out to Director Shannon Lubas at (216) 260-5938 or email haynes@lcc-church.org for more information.