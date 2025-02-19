H2O's HOME ALONE Program

Parents face many decisions (so many decisions!) about the care and safety of their children, from before they were born until adulthood. Those decisions become more complicated as the child moves toward independence; parents need to set guidelines and boundaries and trust that their child has the judgment to face any challenges that may arise. It’s been suggested that parenting should come with a manual. There’s nothing quite so definitive, but there is information and support available to aid in decision-making. One great way to think through the decisions around emerging independence is to attend H2O HOME ALONE.

HOME ALONE is a safety and independence workshop available to Lakewood youth ages 9—12 and their adult caregiver. High school leaders design engaging presentations that are informative and memorable. The younger children rotate through Cove Community Center to learn about topics including First Aid, Routines and Decision Making, Emergencies (including calling 911), Internet Safety, and Street Smarts/Tricky People. The goal is to teach facts about safety and to build sound decision-making skills. As the young attendees rotate through topics, the parents/caregivers hear from safety professionals who share updated research on topics such as home fire safety, internet use, home security, and first aid. The first responders who present are from our community; it’s a great opportunity to connect with them.

HOME ALONE is offered twice this year: Tuesday, February 25th and Monday, March 10th. The workshops are hosted at Cove Community Center from 6:00 PM – 8:40 PM. Additional information and registration are available on the City of Lakewood website: lakewoodoh.gov/h2o. Enrollment is limited for effective small-group learning, so claim your spot soon!