First Federal Shares Financial Literacy Skills At LHS
This past Tuesday, students in Mr. Lewis' Financial Literacy class at LHS enjoyed a visit from First Federal Lakewood Assistant Vice President Eliseo Cruz-Garcia, who talked to the students about the basics of banking, budgeting and credit.
As part of his work as a community development officer for the bank, Mr. Cruz Garcia travels around sharing financial literacy skills for adults and students. Valuable skills for our students to learn before heading out into the world!
Volume 21, Issue 4, Posted 4:59 PM, 02.19.2025