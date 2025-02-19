Don't You Go Changin': Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 140

The Frans - The Frans - self-released - 12 songs - LP, CD, digital

When I reviewed The Frans’ first single a while back, I expressed some doubts that they could possibly have much more material left to work with as a public transit-themed band. Well, I guess they proved me wrong. That song, “Ride The Bus,” is on here (in what I believe is a rerecorded version), accompanied by eleven other songs that do at least have some kind of mention of public transit. “Ride The Bus,” it must be said, for all its ridiculousness, does rock— it is a good punk tune. There are several other good garage tunes about buses and the people who ride them— “Eight Bus Bry” and “3 Man” are about some rather unpleasant sounding characters, “Subway Sally” has the great line “you got my brain criss-crossed, looks like an MTA map,” and the country-tinged blues song “Smoking On A BRT” has some very funny moments, like the abrupt declaration that “all the women and children hate jazz” or when someone says the seemingly innocuous phrase “smoke ‘em if you got ‘em” and this really sets the singer off. Two of my favorites were only tangentially related to transit— the pop-garage of “Bird Passing Through” and the total punk rocker “Rail City Gun,” which decries bureaucracy, gentrification, and cities getting further to the right. It rules, it must be said. “West 5th 108th” has some dissonant alt-rock guitar work, T. Rex definitely influenced “Bus Of Elysium,” and “The Ballad Of Jane Jacobs” did get me to read Jane Jacobs’ Wikipedia page which I guess makes it a success. Musically speaking, there’s nothing super revelatory here, but they’re pretty good at the I-IV-V garage sound as well as both the softer moments and more punk tracks. And hey, maybe most importantly, it’s a lot of fun to listen to. 3.5/5

(thefrans.bandcamp.com)