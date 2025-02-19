Cognitive Dissonance And Bunts Road Multi-Use Path

On February 3rd, a group of Bunts Road residents attended the Lakewood City Council meeting to provide coordinated public comment in opposition to the multi-use path feature of the Bunts Road Rehabilitation Project. The Bunts Road project is one of the largest public works projects the city will undertake in the near future. The plan includes replacing all storm and sanitary piping under the road. As a result, they will also replace curbs, road surface, and sidewalks. The underground utility work is expected to disturb tree roots near the road resulting in removal of many mature trees. There is no plan to alter property lines.

The new road design features narrowed traffic-calmed lanes with brick-paved parking on the east side of the road north of Franklin and south of Madison. Next to Lakewood Stadium, parking will switch to the west side of Bunts causing a chicane effect to calm motor traffic in this busy corridor. The brick-paved parking will reduce impermeable surfaces and storm water runoff. A two-way multi-use path is planned for the west side of the road extending from Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard, satisfying a 2015 Lakewood Active Living Task Force recommendation for a safe north-south bike route connector. The city will maintain the path, not residents. An alternate proposal features a sidewalk with a painted bike lane in the road that would have more impermeable surfaces, result in the removal of a similar number of trees, and have the same estimated total cost as the current plan. Final drawings are due in October 2025.

When the Bunts Road Rehabilitation Project was introduced in May 2024, it received the largest number of public comments of any Lakewood public works project in recent years; nearly all were positive. However, a group of Bunts Road residents have recently expressed opposition to the multi-use path. Their coordination and determination demonstrates a strong connection among neighbors, and I support their right to express their thoughts to City Council. It takes courage to stand at the podium to express one’s opinion. I’ve attempted to compile and pair comments from various speakers to summarize a few logical points presented by the group as I understood them:

Bunts is dangerous for people on bikes – but - it should not have physical protection for people on bikes

People on bikes are going to ride on the sidewalk if there’s a painted bike lane in the road– but – people on bikes are going to ride in the road if there is a separated multi-use path

A car flipped over into a front yard – but – people on bikes are going to kill someone

The “Bunts Freeway” is bad – but – Bunts Road should not have traffic calming features

It’s nice there are lots of children on this street – but – children should use other streets

I support people walking and riding bikes – but – cars always win in a crash

The only internally consistent opposition to the multi-use path I could discern was a reference to guidance from the Ohio Department of Transportation that raises a safety issue due to the close intervals of driveway crossings. Individuals in the cycling community also shared this concern and highlighted that the parking layout made the issue worse. In response to these shared concerns, planners moved the proposed parking to the other side of the road opening sight lines to roughly two car lengths in all directions at each driveway. This is more than enough space for an attentive driver to see a person on a bike.

Residents noted that no similar project has been identified for reference. This is an important point. I was unable to find a project in the U.S. that installed a multi-use path with a similar frequency of driveway crossings as the Bunts project. However, West 41st and 44th Streets in Cleveland were redesigned in 2015. These designs did not physically separate the bike lane from motor traffic, as advocated by the Bunts Road residents, and installed a painted a bike lane on the road instead. I believe these are two of the most dangerous bike lanes in Cleveland and these were a missed opportunity for the Cleveland bike network. They’re not great for drivers either.

The centrality of Bunts Road and adjacency to Lakewood High School will make a multi-use path on this road a valuable asset to the community and add a safe route to school for students who ride bikes. The planned multi-use path amenity aligns with Lakewood’s ethos and the 2024 Active Transportation Plan. The Bunts Road Rehabilitation Project is a once in a generation chance for Lakewood to install high-quality protection for people outside of cars, including pedestrians, students, people on bikes, and people using wheelchairs. I think the reasons to support this project outweigh those to oppose it. I invite you to review the project website (https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/bunts-rehab/) and express support by contacting Mayor George and City Council.