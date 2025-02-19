Bunts Rd Rehab Project

Last week I received a call from a couple residents about the Bunts Road Rehab Project. Their main concern seemed to be that because of the frequency of driveway crossings on Bunts--which is a densely populated residential street--a bike lane would be dangerous to bikers, walkers and residents. I then had a chance to speak with Mayor Meghan George, and Ward 1 Councilman, and Council VP Kyle Baker. Both described aspects of the project. Both told me to go read what is on the website to better understand it. So I did, here it is:

From the city’s website:

In 2026, a rehabilitation of Bunts Road (CR-232) is planned to begin, stretching from Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard (US-6). This project will be funded by NOACA (Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG) funds), the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Lakewood.



Project Description

The City of Lakewood is working to make travel easier and safer on Bunts Road for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Improvements would address the deteriorated pavement/ curbs/sidewalks, long pedestrian crossing distances, Clean Water Lakewood, and Consent Decree sewer improvement requirements, aging watermain infrastructure, surface drainage, street lighting, bicycle lanes, aging signage, and other appurtenances.

It is planned to construct the project in two (2) one-year phases by maintaining one southbound traffic lane and detouring northbound traffic to Warren Road. In 2026, Phase One would entail work from Lakewood Heights to Franklin. In 2027, Phase Two would entail work from Franklin to Clifton.

A Public Meeting

A public meeting to discuss the project was held on May 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM at Lakewood High School. During this meeting, the proposed improvements were shared with the community. There was also an opportunity for the community to ask questions about the project as we gather community input before making decisions.

Project Changes and Updates

Following the Public Comment period, several updates were made to the project plans:

Parking Lanes

The parallel parking lane was changed to the east (northbound Bunts Road) side of the pavement between Lakewood Heights Boulevard and Madison Avenue, and from Franklin Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard. This places the parking lane on the opposite side of the Shared Use Path within those limits.

Between Madison Avenue and Franklin Boulevard (adjacent to Lakewood High School), the parking lane will remain on the west (southbound Bunts Road) side of the pavement. Since there are limited driveways on the west side in the block, this will provide the maximum amount of parallel parking spaces. In the area adjacent to the driveways to the High School, the parking will be prohibited as necessary to provide the required sight distance to bicycles and pedestrians on the Shared Use Path from drivers during into these drives.

Leading Pedestrian Intervals

Several comments were received to consider including Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPI)in the signal timing for pedestrians and bicycles on Bunts Road. The LPI gives pedestrians the opportunity to enter the crosswalk at an intersection 3 to 7 seconds before vehicles are given the green light. This helps the pedestrians better establish their presence in the crosswalk before vehicles can proceed. During project design, the timing at all signalized intersections on Bunts Road (with the exception of Lakewood Heights Boulevard) will be reviewed to determine if an LPI can be included without affecting the overall operations of the intersection.

Left Turn Lanes

Left turn lanes in both north and south bound directions will be added to Bunts Road at Franklin Boulevard.

Sidewalk and Crossing Improvements Near Giant Eagle Parking Lot

Communication has been started with representatives of Giant Eagle to address the driveways off Bunts Road. Improvements to these driveways will be made after these discussions.

Comments were received regarding the numerous pedestrians crossing Bunts south of the railroad tracks to access Giant Eagle and the safety concerns. After further evaluation, a mid-block crossing with push button activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) has been added to the plans south of the railroad tracks (in addition to the planned RRFB crossing at Merl Avenue).

Permeable Pavers

The pavement for the parking lanes has been changed to permeable pavers. This change allows for: 1) a distinction between the traveling lane and parking lane; and, 2) a reduction in stormwater runoff.

A new separate storm sewer system will collect all the impervious surface runoff from the entire project site. The existing storm mains will only service the private properties. This improvement greatly reduces the potential for private property flooding.

Curb Bump-Outs

Detroit Ave. curb bump-outs have been added at the northwest and southeast corners of Detroit and Bunts to reduce the crosswalk lengths.

Project Plans and Schedule

Stage 1 Plans were submitted to ODOT for review and comment. Stage 1 plans generally detail the line, grade and typical cross sections of the proposed improvements. ODOT comments have been received and are being addressed.

Stage 2 Plans are being prepared for an April 2025 submittal. These plans generally include:

Questions or Comments?

Please contact: Mark Papke, PE, CPESC – Lakewood City Engineer

Phone: 216.529.6807

Email: mark.papke@lakewoodoh.gov