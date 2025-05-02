Why Are We Discussing Closing A School In The First Place? Consulting Firms Should Not Replace Community Engagement

In the last issue of the Observer I outlined what, in my mind, are the main issues with the proposed elementary school closures. But the one big question that remains is: Why are we even discussing closing a school in the first place?

On the agenda of the first task force meeting, the purpose of the task force was discussed. It states:

“As educational leaders, we are responsible for caring for, protecting, and maintaining our facilities and buildings. Additionally, we have the responsibility to periodically review the use of our facilities and the role each facility plays in helping us achieve our mission in financially responsible and sustainable ways, as well as providing the greatest opportunities for our students’ growth.

The purpose of the Elementary Planning Task Force is to provide informed guidance and strategic recommendations to the superintendent on optimizing the use of district facilities, particularly where there is excess capacity.”

The charts showing capacity in the schools, however, reveal that elementary school capacity is the highest of all of the buildings.

So why are we talking about closing some of the most used buildings in the district? And whether at full, or partial capacity, as long as the community supports neighborhood schools and are willing to fund them, what is the significance of a building at 70% vs 85% capacity?

This has never been mentioned in the community meetings.

The purpose statement goes on to say:

“The Task Force will assist in analyzing scenarios for utilizing Lakewood’s elementary schools; evaluating the financial, educational, and logistical impacts of potential changes; and developing opportunities to engage the community.”

A consulting firm was hired before the Task Force convened, to put together suggested scenarios for building utilization. In a world where 99%+ of school districts are consolidated, this consulting firm recommended that Lakewood City Schools… should consolidate. The August 28, 2024 Task Force Meeting presentation lists the scenarios as:

1 – Reinvent Lincoln

2 – Reinvent Roosevelt

3 – Reinvent Grant

4 – Reinvent Grant & Roosevelt

5 – Reinvent Lincoln & Roosevelt

6 – Reinvent Lincoln & Grant

7 – Modify current boundaries

In the community meetings the scenarios were boiled down to three basic options: close one school to use for expanded pre-k OR do that plus close another school for “community education and recreation programming,” OR… redraw the district maps.

We were not told where the proposals for expanded pre-k or community space came from, or even given a clear definition of what the community building would be used for, yet it appears to form the basis of the need to close up to two schools.

The need to periodically review and redraw the district maps seems as if it should just be a normal course of business. Consulting firms are not cheap, I question the wisdom in enlisting this firm rather than community members to kick off this project… community engagement seems to be a little too far down on the priority list. Lastly it states:

“Additionally, the Task Force will explore opportunities to enhance early childhood education through expanded PreK programs and to utilize available spaces for community purposes, ensuring that our facilities serve the evolving needs of our students and the wider community.”

Again, what is the basis for these goals?

The Task Force was given a plethora of data (with data points that are at best debatable and at worst intellectually dishonest) and marching orders to get community feedback before choosing an option.

I clearly disagree with all but the last option: We should be redrawing district lines. A look at the current maps shows that the Hayes district, which is currently at 76% capacity, actually comes within a block of the Roosevelt district, which is only at 58%. There is plenty of opportunity to address class size discrepancies without the permanent reduction of elementary schools. I also question why this isn’t reviewed annually, and changes made every so often starting with incoming kindergarten classes in order to mitigate the potential upheaval and chaos we’re being told that we need to face.

I do not believe we have seen proof of unmet demand for pre-k, this was not outlined or demonstrated in any way.

The suggestion that we need an empty Elementary building to be used for “community education and recreation programming” is ambiguous and a bit of a head scratcher. Lakewood already has community spaces in the brand-new Cove Community Center, our world class libraries, and a new fitness center in our high school. Lakewood Rec already utilizes school buildings for community programming.

What would be the benefit of keeping an empty elementary building for purposes already being met by the other buildings? If there is not a plan to divest the buildings - which we were assured there is not - we should continue to use these brand new schools for what our tax dollars went towards: state of the art, neighborhood elementary schools.

We should be enlisting community members rather than consulting firms at the beginning of any attempt to discuss the closing of any school buildings.

Katie Slife Rustad is a lifelong Lakewood resident, graduate of the Lakewood City Schools, and mother of four Rangers.