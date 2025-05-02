Upcoming Events

Presentation- Douglas Phillips, Cleveland’s Modern Stained Glass Artist

Presented by Jamie Miles from the Cleveland Restoration Society

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Throughout churches in Northeast Ohio and around the world, the artistry of the Phillips Stained Glass Studio stands out for its unique use of color, shape, and movement. Jamie Miles will highlight the career of Douglas Phillips, believed to be the only African American artist to run his own stained glass studio between the years of 1952 and 1995.

Film: "Scarlet Street" (1945) Presented by Terry Meehan

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Femme fatale, Kitty March (Joan Bennett) takes advantage of middle-aged store cashier Christopher Cross (Edward G. Robinson) after he does her a good turn in this film noir classic.

Presentation: A Visit with Abraham Lincoln Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Multipurpose Room

Local historian Mel Maurer stars as Abraham Lincoln who speaks frankly on the Civil War and other topics.

Besa Film: "The Free Men" (2011: French with English subtitles)

Presented by Dr. Ethan Katz from the University of California, Berkeley

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Join Dr. Ethan Katz for an introduction of this French war film recounting the role that Algerians and other Muslims played in the French Resistance during WWII.

Presentation: Cleveland Civil Rights Trail

Presented by Margaret Lann from the Cleveland Restoration Society

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Join Margaret Lann as she explores the local sites where history was made along the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail, a project of the Cleveland Restoration Society where she serves as the Director of Preservation Services.