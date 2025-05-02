Starr Gazer : February
ARIES: The Sun is in the Ram’s house of friends & Jupiter has landed in the 3rd house of the neighborhood. Take your Valentine for a spicy dinner in the neighborhood, & wear Red.
TAURUS: The Bull's got double luck this Valentine's Day. The Sun is in the house of career & Jupiter is in the house of finances. Splurge on your sweetheart, money's no object, wine & dine.
GEMINI: Jupiter is in the Twin's house of self, but the sun is shining on shores overseas. You're calling the shots, pick the destination, schedule the flight - double the pleasure, double the LOVE.
CANCER: You've got some extra resources coming your way, Crab, be gracious & say thank you. Jupiter is in your 12th house behind the scenes, a secret admirer maybe? Hmm!
LEO: The Lion/Lioness will have a Jungle full this Valentine's Day. I hope your wallet is as big as your heart! You've got a lot going on in the house of friendships & personal relationships.
VIRGO: Virgo needs to look at its health this Valentine's Day, where the Sun is shining. You might be feeling a little extra frisky. Jupiter in your house of career brings you extra cash.
LIBRA: Libra, you are never lacking for friends. However, the Sun is shining on your romantic house this Valentine's Day & Jupiter landed on a beach somewhere; make a decision, love.
SCORPIO: Scorpio, you'll have to come out of that bat cave. The Sun is shining in the house of home & family. Jupiter’s landed in your house of extra resources; money's coming in.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur has the Sun shining in the community, Jupiter’s landed in your house of relationships. Do the right thing, spread the wealth in the neighborhood with your partner.
CAPRICORN: The Goat can't help but have the Sun shine on its finances, while Jupiter is looking over your health. Looks like all systems go, share the love, caution; moderation is key.
AQUARIUS: Aquarians, you are the birthday chosen; it's all about you. Jupiter is spending some time in your house of creativity, children & romance. Share the Love. There is a plan.
PISCES: The Sun shines on the Fish’s waters behind the scenes. An underwater cave, perhaps? Looks like you're going to be throwing those hugs & kisses on the home shores.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.