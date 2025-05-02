Starr Gazer : February

ARIES: The Sun is in the Ram’s house of friends & Jupiter has landed in the 3rd house of the neighborhood. Take your Valentine for a spicy dinner in the neighborhood, & wear Red.

TAURUS: The Bull's got double luck this Valentine's Day. The Sun is in the house of career & Jupiter is in the house of finances. Splurge on your sweetheart, money's no object, wine & dine.

GEMINI: Jupiter is in the Twin's house of self, but the sun is shining on shores overseas. You're calling the shots, pick the destination, schedule the flight - double the pleasure, double the LOVE.

CANCER: You've got some extra resources coming your way, Crab, be gracious & say thank you. Jupiter is in your 12th house behind the scenes, a secret admirer maybe? Hmm!

LEO: The Lion/Lioness will have a Jungle full this Valentine's Day. I hope your wallet is as big as your heart! You've got a lot going on in the house of friendships & personal relationships.

VIRGO: Virgo needs to look at its health this Valentine's Day, where the Sun is shining. You might be feeling a little extra frisky. Jupiter in your house of career brings you extra cash.

LIBRA: Libra, you are never lacking for friends. However, the Sun is shining on your romantic house this Valentine's Day & Jupiter landed on a beach somewhere; make a decision, love.

SCORPIO: Scorpio, you'll have to come out of that bat cave. The Sun is shining in the house of home & family. Jupiter’s landed in your house of extra resources; money's coming in.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur has the Sun shining in the community, Jupiter’s landed in your house of relationships. Do the right thing, spread the wealth in the neighborhood with your partner.

CAPRICORN: The Goat can't help but have the Sun shine on its finances, while Jupiter is looking over your health. Looks like all systems go, share the love, caution; moderation is key.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians, you are the birthday chosen; it's all about you. Jupiter is spending some time in your house of creativity, children & romance. Share the Love. There is a plan.

PISCES: The Sun shines on the Fish’s waters behind the scenes. An underwater cave, perhaps? Looks like you're going to be throwing those hugs & kisses on the home shores.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com