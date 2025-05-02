Stanley D. Austin 1949 - 2024, Remembering “The Grand Stan”

A small group of family, friends, and neighbors came together to honor lifelong Lakewood resident Stan Austin at the home of Holly Gigante. Stan embodied what a true civic-minded individual is. His love of Lakewood was apparent in everything he did, from campaigning for the first ambulances in Lakewood to the creation of C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team), along with his passion for working on his home. He dedicated most of his adult life to local politics and mentored many who chose to run for office. His warmth and kindness touched all who met him and his indelible laugh will continue to resonate. State Rep Tristan Rader presented Stan’s brother with a memorial proclamation from the State House, and former State Rep/Senator/Lakewood Councilman and long-time Stan friend Michael Skindell did a beautiful eulogy.

I know I shouldn’t say it, but a good time was had by everyone listening to Stan Austin stories. Stan would have loved it.

Godspeed.