Senior Cats Seeking Forever Homes!

Sammy and Jackie, two sweet senior cats, are hoping to find loving new homes after the recent passing of their owners.

Sammy, a 12-year-old Domestic Shorthair, is a lovable boy who thrives on affection and enjoys a good back scratch. Due to previous health issues, he requires a special gastrointestinal diet. Sammy is a sweetheart and would bring happiness to any home!

Seventeen-year-old Jackie, a beautiful British Shorthair, may be a bit reserved at first, but she quickly warms up. She loves chin rubs and long naps. This girl deserves to spend her golden years with a family who adores her!

Visit Sammy, Jackie and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS), an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of Lakewood's companion animals. CCLAS provides financial aid and resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter, ensuring quality care for abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured animals. We also promote pet adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. CCLAS is committed to treating animals with empathy, kindness, and respect, recognizing their capacity to experience pain, suffering, and a range of emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.