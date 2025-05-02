Response To Districtâ€™s â€˜Elementary Planning Task Forceâ€™ FAQs

Preserve Lakewood Schools is working to educate Lakewood residents about Lakewood City School District’s current process which may result in the closing of one or even two of our neighborhood elementary schools. We are a growing collective of parents and residents concerned about preserving our neighborhood schools, and more than 850 residents have signed our petition to halt the closing of any of Lakewood’s elementary schools.

Below we share our response to the recently published FAQs by Lakewood City School District on their website and in the Observer. The questions were generated by the district, with their answers copied and pasted below. You will find our group’s response below each one. Numbers have been added to the questions for clarity of this article.

Who makes up the task force?

District response: “The task force is made up of parents from all seven elementary boundaries, community members, city leaders, alumni, district administrators and teachers who reside in Lakewood. Community members, including District parents, make up two-thirds of the task force.”

Preserve Lakewood Schools response: We have performed an analysis of the list of Task Force members as published on the district’s website and derived the following breakdown of the 49 members:

5 Board of Education Members

2 City Council Members (1 of which was appointed to council after Task Force involvement, to be clear)

29 parents/residents

13 Lakewood City School District employees

The total of Board of Education (BOE) members plus district employees serving on the Task Force is 18 people, or 37% of the 49-member Task Force. This doesn’t account for City Council presence. Are district employees free to speak openly without fear of retribution? Why are BOE members serving as members of a Task Force that will make recommendations to the superintendent for a final decision, who will in turn make recommendations to the BOE to vote on? FutureThink, the outside consulting firm, has a representative present at the meetings and seems to be involved from a presentation and public relations perspective. We welcome more clarity on this role.

It is misleading to claim that this process was shaped by the community, when in fact, 37% of the task force is either a school board member, or is employed by the school district, and may be reluctant to speak their mind.

Finally, the process for developing the task force itself has not been transparent or widely shared. The task force was formed by the superintendent and Board of Education members, with potential members specifically and individually invited to apply to participate. The application process was not advertised widely in the school district’s communications and had a very short window for response.

Why weren’t more scenarios created?

District response: The District created seven draft scenarios to share with the task force. It was stated early in the process that the District is open to other suggested scenarios, whether they come from the task force or the community at large. It is also possible that any of the seven scenarios could be modified.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:The district, in conjunction with an outside consulting firm FutureThink (based in Columbus, Ohio), created the seven scenarios to share with the Task Force upon their arrival to the first meeting. We have not heard one single anecdote of a Task Force member or concerned parent having their alternate suggestions taken into consideration in any manner. Six of the seven scenarios presented involve closing a school, and only one retains the seven elementary schools. Why are more creative scenarios involving retaining seven elementary schools not being presented or encouraged to be developed based on data?

Finally, it is concerning that the scenarios were created by FutureThink, an outside consulting company, under instructions from the school district. Why were scenarios not also devised by the task force based on their own analysis of the data? It is misleading to say that the scenarios were developed using buy-in from the community, when the task force was only asked to react to scenarios that had already been created by a firm.







Why wasn’t community input sought before convening the task force?

District response: Part of the task force’s charge was to sift through all the data provided on enrollment, finances, walking distances, etc., and determine how best to share with the community information that took hours to analyze in a 40-minute presentation. It is not the community’s responsibility to sift through all of the data, although we welcome anyone who wishes to review the data themselves to do so. No decisions were made regarding the seven scenarios in the first round of task force meetings. Now that the meetings are concluded, the task force will reconvene in February to review the input from the Community Conversations and the communitywide survey as it considers its recommendation to the superintendent.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:Why were Community Conversations held after the seven scenarios were generated by an outside firm? How will feedback from these Community Conversations be shared with the Task Force in an unbiased manner?

The school district released a survey in January to gather public feedback. The survey asks respondents to rate the importance of, for example, keeping costs low while maintaining a quality education, expanding the availability of preschool and daycare, and creating additional space for Lakewood Community Recreation and Education programming. The survey does not ask respondents whether they feel that retaining Lakewood’s high quality neighborhood schools should be a priority. It is also concerning that the school district’s survey does not have any safeguards to ensure respondents actually live in Lakewood.

The survey suffers from omission bias. It leaves out the effects of having a centralized pre K building, so that respondents are likely to say they prefer the centralized option without the context that it will be at the sacrifice of an elementary school(s).







Why didn’t the District use current data for enrollment figures?

District response:The information shared with the task force, the community and on our website comprises years of work and data collection. The draft scenarios used the last full year of elementary student enrollment data that was available to us (2023 -2024).

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:

The enrollment projection from FutureThink has proven to be lower than the actual current enrollment count. The district has stated that “our numbers have stabilized over the years”, but has reengaged FutureThink to create an updated projection. Considering that the most recent FutureThink projection has proven to be incorrect, why would we expect it to be correct the next time around? Worse still, the task force, Superintendent and BOE will make a recommendation and base a decision to close an entire elementary school from revised projections.



If there are “years of work and data collection” on this issue, then can the community view the same data that was available to the consultants and task force?





Why can’t more preschool classes with before and after care be added to the buildings with excess capacity?

District response: State licensure requires dedicated space for before and after care that is separate from the space used for our K-5 education and has specific square footage requirements. We are considering all possible avenues to be able to provide these services.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response: Lakewood residents should expect that the school district research and devise many creative solutions to providing expanded Pre-K services. The school district has stated that it is open to suggestions from the community. However, it has been reported by Task Force members that the District has been unwilling to provide floor plans of all elementary buildings to further discussions on this subject, along with the pre-k square footage requirements. There may be state exemptions that can be explored to allow pre-k to work within the framework of our current elementary schools. Furthermore, with enrollment numbers decreasing at the two middle schools, why not offer a creative solution for offering Pre-K at the two Middle Schools? This is just one example of an alternate solution that has not been forwarded to the Task Force for exploration.

How will repurposing a building impact the need for a levy?

District response:The need for a levy is not dependent on any decision the Board of Education makes regarding elementary buildings. What could change is the amount of mills the District seeks for that levy although the public should keep in mind that we would repurpose a school for primarily educational benefits, not financial.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:Residents should also note that state funding for this district is not tied to enrollment figures, being a guaranteed district. Per district presentations, it only costs as low as $500,000 to $750,000 additional per school year to keep an entire elementary school open (which is less than 1% of the overall operating budget).

If we were to repurpose two schools, how many students would be in a class?

District response: Grades K-2 would range from 20-23 and grades 3-5 from 23-25. Occasional exceptions may occur.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:According to research and expert opinions, the ideal class size for elementary schools is generally considered to be around 15 students per teacher, with many advocating for classes no larger than 18 students to maximize student learning and individual attention from the teacher. Lakewood can and should strive for more than meeting minimum criteria.

What does being a walking district mean?

District response: To understand a walking district, you need to understandOhio Revised Code-3327.01.

Some districts bus all their students; others only provide busing for groups of students in K- 8 who reside outside a 1-mile or 1.5-mile radius. For example, Bay Village provides busing for grades K-2 outside a 1-mile radius, grades 3-4 outside a 1.5-mile radius and grades 5-8 outside a 2-mile radius. It all depends on the district. Therefore, most schools in Ohio have a mix of students who walk/drive and students who get bused. As a dense city of only 5.5 square miles, Lakewood, per Ohio Revised Code, provides transportation to qualifying students with a disability, and all of our other students walk/bike or drive.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response: We are concerned that, in this matter, the school district is simply looking to meet the State of Ohio’s minimum requirements for remaining a walking district. Many Lakewood residents consider our high quality neighborhood schools as essential to Lakewood remaining an outstanding place to live. The school district saves an enormous expense from not providing bussing to the general school population in Lakewood. Walkability is an asset to the entire culture of Lakewood. Increased walking distances would translate to more car riders, more traffic, longer commutes, and more accidents involving pedestrians, including children. The district has not done a traffic or safety study, nor do they have accurate data regarding the breakdown of how many students walk, bike, or drive to school (which could easily be collected by teachers).

Will there be another community meeting once the task force makes a recommendation?

District response:We are committed to continuing to work through our process and analyzing our survey data. We pledge to keep the community informed as we proceed. The plan is to have one final community meeting once the task force makes a recommendation. We do not have a date as to when that would be.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response: We appreciate the promised engagement of a final community meeting, and welcome the opportunity to participate. We remain concerned that feedback is not actually being taken into consideration and that this process has been unfairly executed, with predetermined solutions and lack of authentic openness to alternate solutions. Lakewood residents deserve a transparent process and leaders that are open to alternate solutions.

What will be done to address the social-emotional needs of those students who will need to change schools?

District response:Once a decision is made, the District will allow an entire school year to strategize how to address all the needs arising from redrawn boundaries, including student wellness. Student Services Department staff, such as student wellness specialists, social workers, psychologists and family resource coordinators, families will be deeply involved in this process.

Preserve Lakewood Schools response:Thank you for adding the consideration of social-emotional needs, as this topic was not originally addressed in any of the Community Conversation presentations, and seems to have been added from parent feedback. We appreciate you taking that feedback into consideration. We remain concerned about the social-emotional transition for our elementary children, many of whom have already experienced disrupted schooling and childhoods due to the COVID pandemic. There is already a shortage of counselors in the district. Mental health providers for children in both school and private settings are in high demand. This remains a large concern and we believe that our elementary children should not be uprooted at the expense of other outcomes (i.e., centralized Pre-K), particularly when the school district is not providing the community with a data-supported business case for why a centralized Pre-K school building would provide more benefit to Lakewood than retaining its high-quality neighborhood elementary schools.

In conclusion:

We share three questions that we respectfully request that the school district answer for the community:

What data do you have to demonstrate that creating a centralized Pre-K and/or community recreation center would provide a greater value to Lakewood? Two years ago, during the discussion about changing the way elementary specials are offered (specials include music, art, P.E., library, and STEM, you stated that the specials teachers would have no problem moving from school to school, and even teaching hundreds of students at multiple elementary schools. Why, now, are you stating that moving classroom teachers to a different school from time to time would be too difficult and is a main impetus for needing to consolidate schools? What are the district’s plans to perform a traffic study as has been requested both verbally and in writing by many parents>?

Lakewood’s residents have paid high taxes and have continued to approve school levies for many years - it is clear that we value our neighborhood schools in their historic and present fashion. Our residents have made investments in our neighborhood schools that are walkable, and should continue to receive what we have invested in.

Repurposing or closing even one elementary school in Lakewood would be a drastic, permanent change, with severe negative impacts on the surrounding neighborhood, such as decreasing home values, longer and more dangerous routes for children to walk or bike to school, and the irreparable loss of the community cohesiveness the school provides.

As voters, we should expect that our school district not make drastic changes to the services it provides, without researching and presenting a solid business case backed up by data and with meaningful input from the community throughout the process.

We are concerned that this process is eroding residents’ trust in our school district, and that the school district is putting the passage of a school levy in 2026 in jeopardy.

We urge the school district to put a hold on this process until after the 2026 levy is approved, giving them time to rebuild trust with the community, conduct pertinent studies (safety, traffic, community needs assessment), gather and evaluate meaningful data, engage with and listen to residents in a meaningful way, and conduct an open community process before making these decisions.

Respectfully,

Preserve Lakewood Schools

Learn more: https://www.preservelakewoodschools.org/







