Rep. Rader Announces In-District Office Hours To Meet Constituents

State Representative Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood) today announced that he will be holding a series of informal events across Ohio’s 13th House District in various coffee shops on the last Friday of each month to meet with constituents and talk about issues facing the community.

“One of my biggest commitments while running for office was to meet you where you are and keep the lines of communication open. That’s why I’m excited to host ‘Coffee with Rep. Rader’, a chance for us to connect, chat about the issues that matter most to you, and work together for a stronger community,” said Rep. Rader.

‘Coffee with Rep. Rader’ is set to occur on the following dates:

February 28, 9am – 11am @ Propaganda Coffee (17806 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107)

March 28, 10am – 12pm @ Las Villas Deli & Pastries (3216 W. 41st St. Cleveland, OH 44109)

April 25, 9am – 11am @ Civilization (2366 W. 11th St. Cleveland, OH 44113)

May 30, 10am – 12pm @ Root Café (15118 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107)

June 27, 9am – 11am @ Koffie Café (2517 Market Ave. Cleveland, OH 44113)

Joshua Meek is the Legislative Aide for Rep. Rader in Columbus and previously worked for Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood). Josh assists with drafting legislation, answering constituent phone calls and emails, scheduling meetings, etc. His office can be reached at Rep13@ohiohouse.gov or 614-466-5921.