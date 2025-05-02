President's Page: Council Designates February As Black History Month

Happy Valentine’s Day Neighbors!

This edition’s column is full of updates that are more practical than romantic, but are part of our continual work for the city we all love.

On February 3rd, City Council passed a Resolution to designate February 2025 as Black History Month in the City of Lakewood by celebrating African-American culture and paying tribute to the contributions of African-Americans to our community, region, state and country.

Council also adopted a Resolution accepting $157,800 through the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) Energized Community (NEC) Grant Program which provides funding for energy efficiency and infrastructure projects to reduce energy consumption. The City can use these funds for a variety of projects supporting our Climate Action Plan including electric vehicles, traffic signal upgrades, energy efficient windows and appliances, electrical upgrades, tree canopy restoration, LED lighting upgrades, insulation and more. These funds are awarded in part based on the number of NOPEC customers in the city, so some of our dollars as energy consumers are now able to be reinvested toward our Climate goals. We anticipate further discussion of how the NOPEC NEC funds will be used at an upcoming Public Works & Sustainability Committee meeting.

Prior to the Regular council meeting on Feb 3rd, Committee of the Whole met at 6:30 to learn from the Administration about findings of a space study conducted at City Hall and the Annex across the street. Some of the high level challenges discussed were the need to expand the female police locker room to accommodate increasing numbers of female officers as well as ADA compliance, customer experience, and department efficiency. This is the beginning of a conversation, and I invite you to watch the video on the council website to learn more.

Coming up at the February 18th Finance Committee at 6:30pm are a number of ordinances related to bond anticipation notices to finance capital improvement projects as laid out in the 2025 budget and budget hearings. Join us virtually or in person for the annual update from our bond and finance advisors.

Please join us for our upcoming Lakewood City Council meetings:

6:30pm Tuesday, February 18th - Finance Committee

7:30pm Tuesday, February 18th - Regular Meeting of Council

Sign up for our email list to receive agendas for upcoming meetings, livestream meetings or watch past meetings, and learn more about Council on our webpage: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-city-council/