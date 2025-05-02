Preserve Lakewood Schools Group Launches Petition Effort

Recently, the Lakewood City School District has been discussing plans to "repurpose" (close) up to 2 elementary schools - with Lincoln, Roosevelt, or Grant being on the chopping block. These changes may deprive hundreds of children of their convenient access to primary education and could lead to overcrowded classrooms in the remaining institutions.

Local elementary schools are often the heart of the communities they serve, providing more than just education. This petition seeks to express our collective concern and to urge the Lakewood City School District to suspend the repurposing process, instead exploring alternative options, while collecting accurate data and focusing first on the passage of the upcoming levy.

Notable to ALL residents, the district is planning to propose an increased levy on the ballot in 2026 after fellow residents just saw their property taxes increase at least 30%. State funding for this district is not tied to enrollment, being a guaranteed district. Taxpayers will be asked for more money even if schools are repurposed and it is important that our voices are heard on how the schools should be serving the needs of Lakewood’s families.

Stand with us in this vital cause to safeguard the quality of education for our children, preserve the walkability and culture, and maintain the real estate values in Lakewood.

Because this issue affects all Lakewood residents, please consider signing this petition at https://change.org/preservelakewoodschools or use the QR code below.