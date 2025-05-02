Meet Me At Cove: Janet Leonard, Administrative Assistant, Department Of Human Services

If you’ve spent time in Lakewood, Janet might look familiar. With her warm smile and strong ties to the community, she’s a proud product of the city that shaped her. Raised here, Janet’s life reflects her deep connection to her roots and her commitment to family, community, and the values that have guided her over the years.

Born and raised in Lakewood, Janet received an excellent education through Lakewood City Schools, attending Hayes Elementary, Harding Middle School, and graduating from Lakewood High School in 1996. Those years laid the foundation for the values she holds today.

Janet’s pride in her upbringing is reflected in the way she lives her life. She fondly recalls her school days in Lakewood, where the close-knit community and dedicated teachers helped her thrive. When it came time to raise her own son, she chose to do so in the same schools and community that had shaped her and his father, fostering a special bond between them through their shared experiences. She and her son had the same teacher and crossing guard at Hayes who remembered her and knew he was her son. Janet raised her now 27-year-old son with the same pride in Lakewood that she carries herself.

Family is everything to Janet. Her mom still lives in Lakewood, and the two share a close bond. Janet loves the time spent with her mom, especially during their visits to the casino—where, even though they know the house always wins, sometimes it doesn’t. They have a great time together.

Janet’s passion for helping others began early. In high school, she took a child/elder care course and worked at a senior center, where she enjoyed connecting with older adults and listening to their stories. A cherished part of her life is her husband Kyle’s grandma, who turned 100 in October. Despite her age, she remains independent, with a sharp memory and fascinating stories, including her time as a World War II nurse and her travels, like a trip up the Amazon River!

Janet and Kyle share a love of travel, especially hiking. A couple of years ago, they visited Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. Country music is also a big part of Janet’s life, she attends many concerts and festivals including Country Fest with her group of best friends.

Janet and Kyle share their home with a rescue dog named Duke. They stay in touch with Duke’s first family, sending photos and videos of their beloved pet, who still holds a special place in their hearts.

Although Janet no longer lives in Lakewood, she still works here and maintains a strong connection to the city where she built her life. Over the past 24 years, she has formed some very special bonds with people who also work for the City. During her 22 years with the Lakewood Police Department, supporting four Chiefs of Police, she met co-workers who quickly became some of her closest and most cherished friends. “Fifteen years ago, I met Bonnie, who began working with the City as a dispatcher. She’s become one of my best friends and was my matron of honor in 2019. Another best friend, Valerie, started her career with Lakewood nine years ago and is commonly referred to as my ‘Twinnie.’ Had I not had the amazing opportunity to work for Lakewood, I would have never met some of my dearest friends, so I am truly thankful for that.”

Janet knows that life’s true value is found in the everyday moments and the meaningful connections we make with the people who matter most. Through her relationships, community involvement, and unwavering commitment to family and friends, she shows us that life’s true treasures lie in the moments that shape us.

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.