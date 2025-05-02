Mayor's Corner: Managing The Cityâ€™s Space Needs

The City of Lakewood regularly works to evaluate and align its municipal offices, facilities, and real estate holdings to create efficiencies, address capacity needs, ensure high-quality resident services, and maintain our shared goal of strong fiscal stewardship. This tradition dates back to Lakewood’s early days – in 1920 our first city hall moved from a house at Warren and Detroit to another house located in Lakewood Park, and then Lakewood ultimately built our current civic headquarters in the late 1950s.

A recent example of success in this effort to manage the City’s space needs was the unification of the Department of Human Services offices and public spaces at the Cove Community Center and the subsequent sale of the multiple spaces that previously served those purposes. That effort improved service to residents and created efficiencies. Another example is the current work to shift our Lakewood Animal Shelter to sit jointly on the same site as our Berea Road Refuse and Recycling, which will allow the City to expand its water treatment and storm water capacity in the Rocky River Valley to eventually use the soon-to-be-vacated current animal shelter campus.

In the same vein, last year the City released an RFP for a firm to complete a space assessment of the Lakewood City Hall campus (Administrative Offices, Lakewood Municipal Court, Lakewood Police Headquarters, and the nearby Annex building). After review, the City engaged Weber Murphy Fox Architects (“WMF”), who completed the assessment, which was discussed with Lakewood City Council this past Monday.

The WMF report confirms what we already suspected through our day-to-day use of Lakewood City Hall – the demands of our many users of this campus have now meaningfully outpaced the existing space capacity and layout present on site. Many aspects of the building have become meaningfully outdated over its 65-plus years in service, and some of those involve issues of providing equal facilities for male and female employees and building access for the physically disabled. An additional challenge is the existing layout and infrastructure, which limit overall options moving forward.

The most pressing and immediate issues lie with the Police Department headquarters, where the space demands are significant. Another major problem is the lack of a separate dedicated locker room for our female officers. (Keep in mind that when City Hall was built in the late 1950s, it would still be decades until Lakewood hired its first female officer).

The City of Lakewood must develop a solution for these challenges with our Lakewood City Hall building. Based on estimated from the WMF report, a solution for addressing our space needs in our current building would demand an expansion and rehabilitation project that would cost between $10M to $20M. That is a significant number, especially given Lakewood’s other major capital demands presently putting pressure on our budget and financing capacity. The needs of police are only the first of many space issues and challenges faced by the multiple departments housed in Lakewood City Hall. For example, the building’s age also means that it is not aligned to modern regulations present in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The consultants at WMF have provided an initial menu of options to address some of our space challenges, but additional analysis that holistically considers the City’s space needs is required. While this situation poses a challenge to the City, with this assessment in hand and with the highly useful information it provides, the Administration can now endeavor to seek, further analyze, and price potential options to address the situation and develop a space plan for the City of Lakewood.

Our team in the Planning and Development Department along with the Finance and Law Departments have begun to explore options based on the WMF report. We expect to complete this work expeditiously, and should be able to present specific options and a recommendation in the near term.