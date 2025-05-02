March 1 Begins Open Enrollment Period

The Lakewood City Schools' Open Enrollment period for the 2025-2026 school year will begin on March 1, 2025 and continue until April 15, 2025. An online form will be available on the district website beginning the morning of March 1. Notification of open enrollment status will be as follows: The first-round of notifications will occur the week of June 9, 2025. Kindergarten notification will only be made the week of August 11, 2025. If you have any questions regarding Open Enrollment, please call 216-529-4244.