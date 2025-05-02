LHS National Honor Society Members Inducted
The Lakewood High National Honor Society welcomed 56 new members to its chapter in an induction ceremony at the Civic Auditorium on Jan. 30, 2025. To be inducted into the National Honor Society, students must possess a GPA of at least 3.5. Students are also evaluated based on their character, which means the nominating committee looks at community involvement, extracurriculars, leadership skills, and other intangibles.
Prior to the induction of new members, NHS President Helen Fraunfelder offered a President's Message and the introduced the night's guest speaker, LHS social studies teacher and LHS graduate Ron Lewis. Following Mr. Lewis' speech, the four remaining NHS officers each spoke on one of the four tenets of the organization: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Vice President Mae Mohar spoke on the topic of service; Treasurer Elizabeth Schuldt spoke on leadership; Secretary Josie Kavc spoke on character; and Sergeant at Arms Charieon Doxley spoke on scholarship.
Following the speeches, the new members were presented by Principal Joy Morgan before they took the National Honor Society Pledge to conclude the evening.
Congratulations to all our our new NHS inductees, thank you to the current members for welcoming the newest members and thanks to Dayna Hansen for her guidance as the chapter's advisor.
2025 Inductees
Alexandra Adamov
Abraham Ballard
Ella Bower
Erin Boyer
Livia Brahaj
Gabriela Carroll-Greeves
Connor Coleman
Mallory Derrick
Amelia Diemert
Nyle Donaldson
Sophia Eccher
Abigail Emerson
Lewis Frantz
Ruby Fraunfelder
Jada Goings
Avery Greene
Iliana Harris
Abriana Heinz
Elle Heller
Owen Hill
Gwendolyn Hongosh
Averi Johnson
Nathan Kopko
Abigail Kovach
Nathan Lardi
Josephine Lautzenhiser
Brianna Lehman
Nora Lipka
Grace Lowmiller
Alessio Matera
Titus McAlvey
Audrey McNulty
Paisley Norris
Daniel O'Brien
Gray Olson
Abigail Peck
Benjamin Reba
Charlotte Reed
Jelenia Rodriguez
Cooper Russell
Evan Seiler
Zoey Serna
Vincent Shell
Riley Stallbaum
Delaney Starr
Gavin Stimic
Ashley Tomsic
Maya Trempe
Louis Van der kuil
Isabella Wacker
Sebastian Warnock
Cecilia Whiteamore
Stevie Williams
Dylan Wolson
Brynn Wolfgram
Rita Yost