LHS National Honor Society Members Inducted

The Lakewood High National Honor Society welcomed 56 new members to its chapter in an induction ceremony at the Civic Auditorium on Jan. 30, 2025. To be inducted into the National Honor Society, students must possess a GPA of at least 3.5. Students are also evaluated based on their character, which means the nominating committee looks at community involvement, extracurriculars, leadership skills, and other intangibles.

Prior to the induction of new members, NHS President Helen Fraunfelder offered a President's Message and the introduced the night's guest speaker, LHS social studies teacher and LHS graduate Ron Lewis. Following Mr. Lewis' speech, the four remaining NHS officers each spoke on one of the four tenets of the organization: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Vice President Mae Mohar spoke on the topic of service; Treasurer Elizabeth Schuldt spoke on leadership; Secretary Josie Kavc spoke on character; and Sergeant at Arms Charieon Doxley spoke on scholarship.

Following the speeches, the new members were presented by Principal Joy Morgan before they took the National Honor Society Pledge to conclude the evening.

Congratulations to all our our new NHS inductees, thank you to the current members for welcoming the newest members and thanks to Dayna Hansen for her guidance as the chapter's advisor.

2025 Inductees

Alexandra Adamov

Abraham Ballard

Ella Bower

Erin Boyer

Livia Brahaj

Gabriela Carroll-Greeves

Connor Coleman

Mallory Derrick

Amelia Diemert

Nyle Donaldson

Sophia Eccher

Abigail Emerson

Lewis Frantz

Ruby Fraunfelder

Jada Goings

Avery Greene

Iliana Harris

Abriana Heinz

Elle Heller

Owen Hill

Gwendolyn Hongosh

Averi Johnson

Nathan Kopko

Abigail Kovach

Nathan Lardi

Josephine Lautzenhiser

Brianna Lehman

Nora Lipka

Grace Lowmiller

Alessio Matera

Titus McAlvey

Audrey McNulty

Paisley Norris

Daniel O'Brien

Gray Olson

Abigail Peck

Benjamin Reba

Charlotte Reed

Jelenia Rodriguez

Cooper Russell

Evan Seiler

Zoey Serna

Vincent Shell

Riley Stallbaum

Delaney Starr

Gavin Stimic

Ashley Tomsic

Maya Trempe

Louis Van der kuil

Isabella Wacker

Sebastian Warnock

Cecilia Whiteamore

Stevie Williams

Dylan Wolson

Brynn Wolfgram

Rita Yost