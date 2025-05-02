Lakewood Senior Olive Rodemann Wins Highest Honors In Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition

Congratulations to Lakewood High senior Olive Rodemann, whose artwork has been honored in the Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition!



Olive's photography earned six Gold Keys, the highest honor given, and two Silver Keys. Gold Key winners move on to be judged at the national level of the longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for young artists and writers in grades 7-12. The Scholastic regional competition recognizes creative achievement in students across the Midwest.



In addition to Olive, West Shore Career-Tech Media Art & Design student Gabe Cosgriff earned two Honorable Mentions in photography and one for digital art, and fellow MAD student Jaiden Goan won an Honorable Mention in animation.



Congratulations again to Olive and to her AP Photography teacher, Dayna Hansen and to Gabe, Jaiden and MAD teacher Anne McQuay.