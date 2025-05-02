Lakewood Observer Saving Lakewoodâ€™s History, One Image And Story At A Time

AGS and the Lakewood Observer have had an office at 14900 Detroit Ave for almost 30 years. The Detroit Cook Building in Lakewood Ohio started life as a Young’s Furniture Store, then a F.W. Woolworth’s, then Rozi’s Wine Shop and State Liquor Store, to finally, Rozi’s Wine House.

It’s an odd building as it is built on an incline and the Mezzanine level is wedge shaped. This creates the need for a 23’ gap between the first floor and the second floor. In 1924 the third elevator in Lakewood was installed and instantly people started to stop the elevator between the first and second floor, to sign their names and leave cute messages like “Double CHECK their FACTS!” and “For A Good Time...” Today there are over 100 years of graffiti! You can see the decades go by, as at first there are street names, then 4 digit phone numbers give way to letters and numbers, then numbers with area codes. An amazing look back.

Layers and layers of graffiti reveal each message turning into and over the others. Until a hillbilly Jackson Pollock emerges. Much like the “Herb Score Ball,” if you look closely, you can see history in all of the writing.

About ten years ago, I had tried to capture it, but it was in a format of little use to anyone. You couldn’t read it, or appreciate techniques, color, messages, etc.

A month ago I was told that the elevator was being upgraded and gutted, and the graffiti will be painted over, and or enclosed in the new machinery.

So I started trying to save it any way I could. The biggest issues: there was no way to get all of it. Even what seemed the easiest ways were tough. The elevator does not run with the door open, and emergency stopping can create two problems, one it is not a consistent speed or distance, even when timed. And the movement of the car makes single focus and exposure a nightmare. Add in various colors of paint and plaster and you get the idea. Also, every now and then the elevator gets stuck, with no easy way to get out.

This past week I was determined to do it. I set up a grid, and started to take hundreds of individual images of the graffiti and brick work at 1-1 in scale. After two days, I had over 350 photos of the space. This I was able to narrow down to 108 images. Then I started putting them together. After another 11 hours, it was finished!

Now in its final printed state it is 20’ tall, 6’ wide.

Here is a thumbnail of the final for you to check out.