Lakewood Black Caucus Celebrates Black History Month

Feb. 15th • 1- 4:00 PM • Lakewood Presbyterian Church

Black History Month is celebrated to honor the rich heritage and resilience of Black people despite facing historical oppression. It is also a time to acknowledge African Americans who have made significant contributions in society.

On Saturday, February 15th, Lakewood Black Caucus will host a community event to recognize key figures, achievements, and struggles throughout Black history. Our theme is “Telling Our Stories – Now and Then.”

Angelina Steiner Hamilton, Member of Council, At-Large, the first Black woman appointed to Lakewood City Council, will begin the program with stories to bring light to such a time as this.

Michele Rudolph, Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers, spotlights Ella Baker, a civil rights leader and organizer who helped shape the Civil Rights movement in the United States.

Join us for an uplifting cultural experience with food from a local Black-owned restaurant, Sweet Pork Wilson’s. Vendors will be present selling art, jewelry, African clothing, accessories, and other items.

Lakewood Black Caucus is a Black grassroots organization dedicated to the mental health and well-being of our Black community, while also providing all citizens of Lakewood with stimulating educational programs for the betterment of our entire community.

JOIN US Feb. 15th at 1:00 pm at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH.

RSVP: shirley.nelson@live.com or 216-978-2626 - FREE and Open to the Public

Shirley Nelson is LBC president.