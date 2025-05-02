Harding Model UN Team Shines At Conference

Harding’s Junior Model United Nations Team had a fantastic experience at John Carroll University earlier this month. They began the process of preparing for the conference in October with researching problems facing their respective committees and constructing a position paper with their partners.

They began the process of preparing for the conference in October with researching problems facing their respective committees and constructing a position paper with their partners.

The next step was to participate in committees with students from all over the Greater Cleveland area sharing their positions in hopes to come to resolutions; collaborating, communicating, and cooperating throughout the process.



On the second day of the conference the committees were given crisis scenarios that forced them to put aside their work to that point and act on each of the scenarios.



Harding’s teams of delegates rose to the occasion with Andrew Babson and Tyler Kinder taking home a Superior Delegation Award, Audrey Gregory and Laine Taylor taking home an Excellent Delegation Award, and Gia Jirousek and Delaney Mason taking home a Honorable Mention Delegation Award.



The entire team of 16 students showed the conference what it means to embody the Vision of a Lakewood Ranger with their participation in the conference.



Special thanks goes out to the Lakewood Ranger Education Foundation and Principal Chip Plush and Assistant Principal Hadeel Nimeh for making this experience possible.