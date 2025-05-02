Correction: Lakewood Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships

In the January 8th issue article “Calling All Graduating High School Seniors,” the website and QR code were not correct. To apply please go to:

https://sites.google.com/view/lakewoodkiwanisfoundation/scholarships

You must be a graduating senior, a U.S citizen and resident of Lakewood who has applied to a college or university, and have displayed academic success. Applications are welcome until April 1, 2025.