Correction: Lakewood Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships

by Debra O'Bryan

In the January 8th issue article “Calling All Graduating High School Seniors,” the website and QR code were not correct. To apply please go to:
https://sites.google.com/view/lakewoodkiwanisfoundation/scholarships

You must be a graduating senior, a U.S citizen and resident of Lakewood who has applied to a college or university, and have displayed academic success. Applications are welcome until April 1, 2025.

Volume 21, Issue 3, Posted 10:23 PM, 02.05.2025