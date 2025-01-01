Valentine's Weekend Concert At Blue Cafe
Romance will rule at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood on Saturday, February 15th, 10am, when noted local singer/songwriter Congito Jaffe returns to the Blue Cafe to serenade listeners soulful original music of timeless romance. Congito's melodic vision is enhanced by the enchanting lyrical poetic vision of his lyricist, the noted poet Lady Ives of Rocky River. Congito's vocal and guitar stylings bring her lyrics to life in the warm intimate setting of the Blue Cafe.
As Shakespeare noted, "Music be the food of love." Do come feast at the Blue Cafe for this much anticipated seasonal event.
martin jaffe
I am Congito Jaffe on facebook singer songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters events Kelly's pub and others I will be sending a news release about my upcoming spring gigs in Lakewood-- in the past I was director of InfoPLace the career resource center for adults of Cuyahoga County Public Library and a writer for Cleveland Jewish News--my recent political and social commentaries have appeared in JEWTHINK, the UK website of social issues.