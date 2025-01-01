Valentine's Weekend Concert At Blue Cafe

Romance will rule at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood on Saturday, February 15th, 10am, when noted local singer/songwriter Congito Jaffe returns to the Blue Cafe to serenade listeners soulful original music of timeless romance. Congito's melodic vision is enhanced by the enchanting lyrical poetic vision of his lyricist, the noted poet Lady Ives of Rocky River. Congito's vocal and guitar stylings bring her lyrics to life in the warm intimate setting of the Blue Cafe.

As Shakespeare noted, "Music be the food of love." Do come feast at the Blue Cafe for this much anticipated seasonal event.