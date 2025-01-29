Upcoming Programs

Besa Presentation and Documentary - "Besa: The Promise" (2012)

Presented by Dr. Mehnaz M. Afridi author of "Shoah Through Muslim Eyes"

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Dr. Mehnaz Afridi introduces "Besa:The Promise" which follows the important stories and moving photographs in Neil Gershman’s book, "Besa: Muslims who Saved Jews During World War II."

Meet The Author - "Petro: Cleveland’s Handsomest Public Enemy" by Allan R. May

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Author Allan R. May recounts the exploits and final capture of Julius Petro, known for his good looks and bad behavior. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Besa Presentation and Documentary - "Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust in Arab Lands" (2010)

Presented by Dr. Ori Soltes and Dr. Zeki Saritoprak on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Dr. Soltes and Dr. Saritoprak introduce the documentary and discuss Muslim-Jewish relations.

Presentation - Douglas Phillips, Cleveland’s Modern Stained Glass Artist

Presented by Jamie Miles from the Cleveland Restoration Society

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.Main Library Auditorium

Throughout churches in Northeast Ohio and around the world, the artistry of the Phillips Stained Glass Studio stands out for its unique use of color, shape, and movement. Jamie Miles will highlight the career of Douglas Phillips, believed to be the only African American artist to run his own stained glass studio between the years of 1952 and 1995.

Knit & Lit Book Club: "Now is Not the Time to Panic" by KevinW ilson Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Booked For Murder Book Club: "Those Empty Eyes" by Charlie Donlea Thursday, February 20, 2025at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium