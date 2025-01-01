Rotary Awards $77,896 In Grants
Grants totaling $77,896 from the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation will provide scholarships, encourage student achievement, fight hunger, and foster programs for community health and wellness.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River seeks grant applications from non-profit organizations that serve our youth, adults and community within Lakewood and Rocky River. Since its creation in 1952 by then-Club President Carl Dryer, the Foundation has enabled the club to provide over $1.25 million in student scholarships and grants, accomplished due to the generosity of the club’s philanthropic membership.
This year, the club will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and present $7,100 in prizes to student winners in the club’s annual speech, music, and art competition.
A grant of $2,592 was used for the club’s annual literacy project, purchasing dictionaries for over 600 third grade students in Lakewood and Rocky River.
Trials for Hope received a $5,000 grant to support its community meals and market in Lakewood. West Shore Meals on Wheels was awarded $4,500 to subsidize home-Grants of $3,500 which delivered meals for 19 people per month. A grant of $4,000 each went to the Rocky River Assistance Program for gift cards, holiday food and school supplies, and to Elle’s Enchanted Forest for ADA playground equipment, including an embankment slide and platform.
Three grants of $3,500 were awarded to Lakewood Community Services Center to purchase a walk-in cooler for its new pantry location; to LakewoodAlive, for beds and air conditioners for seniors; and to H2O (Help to
Others) to provide a stipend for summer camp counselors.
Neighborhood Family Practice received $3000 for phone interpretation for its non-English speaking clients, and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp $3000 to purchase groceries for those in need.
Colors+ Youth Center, Twice Blessed Free Store (RRUMC), and the Beck Center will each receive $2,500; Colors+ to start a new teen program at Cove Center, Twice Blessed to purchase towels, socks, undergarments, and bedding, and Beck Center to fund disabled students performing a theatrical show.
Youth Challenge was awarded $2,000 to fund supplies, transportation, wages, and programming for disabled youth. The Rocky River Senior Center will receive $1,704 to fund a three-day emergency food supply for senior citizens with no stoves.
The Rocky River Parks and Recreation Foundation was awarded $1,500 for its outdoor summer concerts and activities.
Six grants of $1,000 each will go to Rock-It-Out for QuickBooks and Microsoft software and personnel costs; the Lakewood Family YMCA for adaptive swim lessons for special needs youth; Lakewood Community Recreation Department to certify adaptive swim instructors; the Lakewood Public Library, Read-Along audio books for literacy development; Connecting For Kids, a family resource specialist; and the Lakewood Historical Society for its Ohio Heritage hands-on program for grades three through six.
The Lakewood Ranger Educational Foundation was awarded $500 for healthy snacks for its kids' clubs, activities, and field trips.