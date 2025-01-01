Rotary Awards $77,896 In Grants

Grants totaling $77,896 from the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation will provide scholarships, encourage student achievement, fight hunger, and foster programs for community health and wellness.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River seeks grant applications from non-profit organizations that serve our youth, adults and community within Lakewood and Rocky River. Since its creation in 1952 by then-Club President Carl Dryer, the Foundation has enabled the club to provide over $1.25 million in student scholarships and grants, accomplished due to the generosity of the club’s philanthropic membership.

This year, the club will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and present $7,100 in prizes to student winners in the club’s annual speech, music, and art competition.

A grant of $2,592 was used for the club’s annual literacy project, purchasing dictionaries for over 600 third grade students in Lakewood and Rocky River.

Trials for Hope received a $5,000 grant to support its community meals and market in Lakewood. West Shore Meals on Wheels was awarded $4,500 to subsidize home-Grants of $3,500 which delivered meals for 19 people per month. A grant of $4,000 each went to the Rocky River Assistance Program for gift cards, holiday food and school supplies, and to Elle’s Enchanted Forest for ADA playground equipment, including an embankment slide and platform.

Three grants of $3,500 were awarded to Lakewood Community Services Center to purchase a walk-in cooler for its new pantry location; to LakewoodAlive, for beds and air conditioners for seniors; and to H2O (Help to