Watching the Weather Channel lately, I've noticed that the reporters keep using the word “decent” to describe various kinds of weather.

Some decent snow, some decent rain. I've even heard them talk about some decent tornadoes! What's wrong with these people?

There is nothing “decent” about tornadoes, or any bad weather.

To make things worse, local weather people have picked up on this and are using “decent” to describe what is really INDECENT weather.

I'll bet that Dick Goddard would never use the term, nor would he say “New Philly” instead of “New Philadelphia.” There is no New Philly anywhere on the globe, nor is there a Philly or an Old Philly. If you are too lazy to say “New Philadelphia” just leave it out of the weather forecast. It's barely in the viewing area anyway.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

A cousin was visiting from out of town and wasn't familiar with Lakewood's pedestrian street crossing devices. She pressed the button and heard “Wait.” She replied “one-hundred-and-twenty pounds.” I thought it was funny because she's 130 if she's an ounce.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Not sure who's going to pay for the proposed football stadium in Brookpark, but it shouldn't be the taxpayers. There is plenty of money in football. If owners can't afford to build their own stadiums they should raise ticket prices and lower player salaries. Sign better TV contracts. Stop paying fortunes to lousy free agents. Get rid of a few hundred assistant coaches. Then pay for your own bleepin' stadium!

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I know that it's better to give than to receive, but I've always had a soft spot in my heart for receiving. Now that Christmas is over I have been thinking of some of the best presents I have received over the years. At the top of the list is the Roy Rogers Chuckwagon Playset. I had it for a short time before it turned up missing. Never saw it again after the visit of a friend of a friend of my brother paid a visit. Looked up his name and found that he is still living in the area. If he is reading this, thanks alot for ruining my childhood. There is, however, a happy ending to the story. Because of EBay I was able to reassemble the entire set through several different purchases. And I now have doubles of Roy and Dale and Pat Brady's jeep, with one wheel missing.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

When sports teams are doing poorly, fans are sometimes ashamed to be seen at games and attend with bags over their heads. Using this concept, I have decided to start a movement of people who are so ashamed of American voters that they will follow the example of the sports fans. Instead of the MAGA Movement it will be called the BAGA Movement, standing for Be Ashamed, Gullible Americans. Would be pretty cool at political events, especially with TV cameras nearby.

Jeff Fritz enjoys exercise, politics, economics, writing jokes and songs, and reading non-fiction.