No Basis For Repurposing Elementary Schools

I cannot believe the district would consider these weak arguments for closing or repurposing the fine schools which the community so recently built, and which are providing an excellent education for our city’s young people.

We moved to Lakewood and chose Lakewood public schools because of the district’s excellent educational reputation, and history of commitment to our children.

While enrollment has clearly declined since the early 2000’s, recent enrollment figures (from the community engagement presentation) point to a stabilization in numbers. A careful look at the enrollment figures from 2021-2024 show a stable enrollment, and are not aligned with the (old) projection data shown for 2025-2031. The projected figures are no longer valid and should not be used as a basis for major facilities changes.

Attendance boundaries are a well-understood and common approach to addressing class size and school attendance inequity, as local neighborhood dynamics change over time. The task force should focus on the re-establishing attendance boundaries to address class size inequity and teacher travel issues.

If the district requires additional funds to continue operating at its current level, additional levees should be pursued.

The Lakewood community will gladly support additional funds, as long as we believe the district is making wise, long-term decisions for the future of our schools and our children. Closing or repurposing our excellent school buildings is short-sighted.

Corey Snipes, Edwards Ave (two kids in Lakewood public schools since 2018, Lakewood business owner)