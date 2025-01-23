Looking For Forever Homes!

Meet Cheese! This 2-year-old girl has a warm and friendly personality, and adores having her back scratched. In fact, her name, Cheese, perfectly captures her adorable reaction when she gets a good scratch – she turns her head and reveals her teeth in delight! We want Cheese to find the perfect family to give her all the back scratches she deserves!

Meet Noel! This sweet 2-year-old girl is an American Staffordshire Mix. Noel is so full of love and adores affection. She was unfortunately found abandoned in Lakewood. She only weighed 19 pounds and was suffering from severe malnutrition and dental issues. Since she’s been at the Lakewood Animal Shelter, the team has worked to help Noel regain her strength and health. We want Noel to find the perfect family to shower her with love!

Visit Cheese, Noel, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.