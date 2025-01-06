Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Childrenâ€™s And Youth Services

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Winter Storytimes begin January 6, 2025

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. No registration is required.

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. The focus is on early literacy skills. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night with quiet books, movement, fingerplays and songs. No registration is required.

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Davul Drums and Albanian Music

For Students Second Grade through Eighth Grade. Davul drums are instruments played in the Balkans region during traditional folk songs and dances. Listen to traditional Albanian songs while making your own colorful drum inspired. No registration required.

Monday, January 27, 2025 4:00- 4:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 4:00- 4:30 p.m. In the Madison Branch Youth Program Room.

Albanian Folk Weaving

For Students Second Grade through Eighth Grade. In Albanian culture, fabrics were traditionally made by weaving clothes using looms. Albanian folk dress is often decorated with symbolic elements of Illyrian antique pagan origin, like suns, eagles, moons, stars, and snakes. Students will have fun creating a unique woven piece and learning about Albania. No registration required.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 4:00- 4:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.

Thursday, February 6, 2025 4:00- 4:30 p.m. In the Madison Branch Youth Program Room.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.